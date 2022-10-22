Meghan's claims have come in for considerable scrutiny. Photo / AP

Meghan's claims have come in for considerable scrutiny. Photo / AP

A former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl has reacted to Meghan Markle’s comments that she felt “objectified” as a “bimbo” during her time on the show.

Patricia Kara appeared on the program from 2005 to 2009, while the Duchess of Sussex modelled on the US game show from 2006 to 2007.

In the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the former Suits actress told her guest, Paris Hilton, about her stint on the show.

While she was “grateful” for the opportunity, Meghan said she felt “treated like a bimbo.”

“I ended up quitting the show,” the royal said.

“I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance.”

Meghan said she was grateful for the job at the time as she was an aspiring actress. Photo / NBC

Meghan also made scathing remarks about Deal or No Deal, saying: “There were different stations for having your lashes put on, or your extensions put in, or the padding in your bra.”

However, Patricia recalls a different experience on the show, saying there was no such station.

“There was no bra station,” she told US program Inside Edition.

Patricia added she never felt objectified or made to feel like a bimbo on the show.

“Not at all. It’s unfortunate that she felt that way because in my experience I never ever felt that way,” she said.

Patricia appeared on the program from 2005 to 2009. Photo / YouTube/Inside Edition

Patricia is not the only Deal or No Deal briefcase girl to hit back at Meghan’s comments.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who was also on the game show from 2005 to 2009, rebutted that bosses “never treated them like bimbos” and that it helped provide “so many opportunities” for them.

“For clarity – yes getting a modelling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants,” she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

Meghan has faced backlash over her “bimbo” claims.

US TV host and actress Whoopi Goldberg fired up over the Duchess’ comments during Wednesday’s episode of The View.

The Oscar-winner disagreed and suggested to Meghan that “the objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed”.

US TV host and actress Whoopi Goldberg fired up over the Duchess’ comments. Photo / YouTube/The View

“That’s what you have to change because we’re performers,” the Sister Act star said.

“When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.

“We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place.”

But Goldberg’s fellow panellist Joy Behar seemingly defended the former actress.

“But why is it that every game show has a guy running it,” Behar asked, “and some gorgeous woman turning letters and holding a box?”

Goldberg clapped back: “But what did you think you were going to? That’s what the show was.”







