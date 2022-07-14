Meghan Markle's cruel new nickname

The Duchess of Sussex has received a cruel new nickname from her neighbours. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been given a new nickname.

Since relocating to Montecito, California, The Duchess of Sussex has earned a nickname among her neighbours due to her "ritzy" antics in the area.

UK magazine Closer has reported earlier this week that the Duchess has been dubbed the "Princess of Montecito" as she is known to make big requests whenever she is out and about in the neighbourhood.

A source told the magazine, "If she's going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she'll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded."

Adding, "But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi's, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky's steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended by Oprah. It's become their favourite, and they're waited on hand and foot."

The source also gave some insight into the day-to-day life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming they spend most of their time in Montecito, but the former Suits star visits Los Angeles "every week or so".

When the Duchess is in the star-studded city she "loves driving around LA to go to the same hiking trials that she used to visit back in the day," usually with her dogs in tow to give herself "time to reflect".

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan were seen visiting their friend and popular talk show host, Oprah, with many news outlets speculating a second bombshell interview could be in the works. However, the source claimed the Duchess instead uses the visits to confide in the television star.

"She spends a fair amount of time at Oprah's palatial house, where they'll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan's future plans to what's going on back in the UK and how Harry's coping with everything".

Despite the royal couple's busy life, the source reported they spend most of their time "behind closed doors" with their two children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1.

"[Harry is] up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan's often very busy on business Zoom calls or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to. Then he's back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn't like leaving them with nannies".