Meghan Markle takes subtle dig at royal family

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, issues a blunt response to those criticising her for speaking out about paid parental leave in the US. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has made a subtle dig at the royal family, nearly two years after she and husband Prince Harry sensationally announced their decision to quit official duties.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the "Minding The Gap" panel at the New York Times' DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she continued her fight for paid parental leave in the US – and issued a blunt response to those criticising her for speaking out.

Asked by panel host DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin if she had any "anxiety about getting into politics", Meghan was blunt with her response.

"I don't see this as a political issue, frankly," she said.

"Look, there is certainly a precedent among my husband's family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics. But I think this is – I mean, paid leave, from my standpoint – is just a humanitarian issue."

Meghan faced some backlash last month after it was revealed she had lobbied senators to support paid parental leave and even written a letter to Congress, while using her "Duchess of Sussex" title.

During her panel interview, the former Suits actress pointed out that she had been engaged in this style of activism for most of her life.

"But even before I had any sort of privilege in my life, when my life and lifestyle were very, very different, I always just stood up for what was right," she explained.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit PS 123 in Harlem on September 24 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

"And so I've been gone from the US for a really long time. I lived in Canada for seven years for work, and then moved to the UK, and to come back and now be a mother of two and to see that the US is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn't offer any form of national paid leave just didn't make sense."

Meghan went on to remind her audience of her now-famous letter to Proctor & Gamble at the age of 11, which complained of sexist advertising that implied only women do dishes.

"My approach was the same as its been since I was really young. When I was 11 and saw something that was wrong on TV, I put pen to paper and wrote a letter about it," the Duchess of Sussex said.

"On this, I said, well, let me write a letter and pick up the phone and make some calls and see how I can help. To me it seems like a logical and obvious thing to do and I am happy that I'm able to support it."

In a letter to two Democratic politicians in Washington DC sent last month, Meghan urged the US government to ensure new parents can have time off work with their babies – a move which some royal experts have suggested points to her desire to forge a political career.

America has no system for paid parental leave, although President Joe Biden has vowed to introduce it.

In her letter, addressed to Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Meghan discussed being lucky enough to afford time off with Harry after the birth of Lili in June.

She said: "Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.

"Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work.

"We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family.

"We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day.

"No family should be faced with these decisions."