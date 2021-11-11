Meghan Markle stuns in plunging red gown at Salute to Freedom Gala

Harry and Meghan both dressed to impress at the red carpet event in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan both dressed to impress at the red carpet event in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has made a stunning return to the red carpet, donning a striking gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic train.

The former Suits star and her husband Prince Harry dressed to impress for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

The event, which was also attended by Jon Bon Jovi, honours military veterans for the service and took place at the Intrepid Museum.

Turning heads in a scarlet red gown by Carolina Herrera, Meghan finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti burgundy pumps, minimal accessories, a sleek top knot and subtle smokey eye.

Both Meghan and Harry wore red poppy flower pins as a nod to Remembrance Day.

It comes as Meghan's privacy battle against the Mail on Sunday has erupted in court with bombshell claims that could threaten her credibility if true.

Meghan Markle was glowing in the red ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh court documents were revealed on Wednesday at the High Court where the publication is appealing against her win earlier this year.

Meghan sensationally won the row in February after it published extracts of a handwritten note to her dad, Thomas Markle.

Among the explosive claims are that Meghan was "directly involved" with the writing process of Finding Freedom, the unauthorised biography by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The duchess has previously denied involvement.

The couple attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala to honour military veterans. Photo / Getty Images

The couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf also claimed that Harry offered his own ideas to the Finding Freedom authors.

It's been a busy week for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the "Minding The Gap" panel at the New York Times' DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she continued her fight for paid parental leave in the US – and issued a blunt response to those criticising her for speaking out.

Asked by panel host DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin if she had any "anxiety about getting into politics", Meghan was blunt with her response.

Meghan's striking red gown was designed by Carolina Herrera. Photo / Getty Images

"I don't see this as a political issue, frankly," she said.

"Look, there is certainly a precedent among my husband's family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics. But I think this is – I mean, paid leave, from my standpoint – is just a humanitarian issue."

Meghan faced some backlash last month after it was revealed she had lobbied senators to support paid parental leave and even written a letter to Congress, while using her "Duchess of Sussex" title.