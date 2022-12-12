Harry & Meghan official trailer 2. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sensationally fired more shots at the royal family and claimed to be victims of “institutional gaslighting” in the second instalment of their Netflix docuseries.

In a new trailer for the last half of the six-part series, the Duke of Sussex pondered how things might have been different if the couple didn’t leave the UK to start a new life in the US.

“I wonder what would have happened to us if we had not got out when we did?” he said.

Meghan explained: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Prince Harry said it was then he came to the realisation that “we have to get out of here”.

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan added.

The prince then made an extraordinary claim about “institutional gaslighting”

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said.

It is not clear from the trailer who the prince is referring to.

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

In the clip, Prince Harry can be seen in a selfie video on-board a plane to the US, saying: “We are on the freedom flight.”

It is widely expected that the final parts of the documentary will be more scathing of the royal family, British institutions and the couple’s decision to quit the UK.

The one minute trailer, which also features photographs and video footage of the couple at home in California and if their daughter Lilibet for the first time, ends with the prince saying: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”

The first three episodes of the documentary addressed the couple’s fractious relationship with the press, with the Duchess of Sussex accusing the media of wanting to “destroy” her.

There was significant backlash to the show in some circles, with one MP calling for the couple to lose their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

The royal family has not commented on the series.