Meghan Markle reveals secret pre-wedding advice from ‘influential friend’

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Photo / Aaron Chown / pool photo via AP

Meghan Markle has opened up about a word of warning she was given by a close friend before walking down the aisle to marry Prince Harry.

The 41-year-old revealed a private message that was shared with her just days before her wedding in 2018

Discussing the piece of advice on her podcast, Archetypes, she claimed that a “very influential and inspiring woman” gave her some golden advice.

“A message was shared with me just a few days before my wedding from a very, very influential and inspiring woman who, for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you.

“But she said to me, ‘I know that you’re life is changing but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means too much to women and girls.’

“And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so.”

They announced their engagement in November 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan shared the moment with special guests Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo on the episode titled “The Audacity of the Activist”.

The episode synopsis on Spotify reads: “In this thought-provoking and energising episode, Meghan explores the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism.

“In her no-holds-barred conversations with actors and activists Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan deep dives into why activism in women is often deemed audacious, and the effect this has on many of the causes that matter most.”

Last week Meghan hit back at her “Duchess Difficult” nickname, labelling it as a “codeword for b***h”, and said the word “difficult” is a buzzword to “gaslight” strong women.

The duchess said at the beginning of the episode: “What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman: ‘Oh, she’s difficult’.”

She also said: “Perhaps the truth is that labelling a woman as the ‘b-word’ or as ‘difficult’ is often a deflection.

“A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities, her persistence or strength or perseverance, her strong opinion, maybe even her resilience.”











