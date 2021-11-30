Meghan Markle responds to BBC documentary 'The Princes and the Press'

Meghan Markle's lawyers have responded to claims she 'bullied' staff. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle's lawyer has denied claims from staff who worked for her that they were left "psychologically traumatised", the Sun has reported.

The BBC's controversial documentary, The Princes and The Press, aired earlier this week. The film focuses closely on Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family in what the press came to refer to as Megxit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

It is understood lawyers for Meghan and Harry are on standby, but one has already spoken out.

Jenny Afia, of firm Schillings, who is representing Meghan responded by saying, "There were massive inaccuracies in that story. It's hard to prove a negative. If you haven't bullied someone, how do you show you haven't?" the Sun reported.

The first to break the story that staff working for the duchess were bullied was Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for the Times. He told BBC presenter Amol Rajan, "These people, I know, two and a half years later, when I'm writing this story — some of them were in tears.

"They were still severely psychologically traumatised. So, something went badly wrong."

And the allegations don't stop there. Jason Knauf, former communications chief for the Sussexes – now working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - had an important role to play in the claims as he reportedly raised concerns about the treatment of three female colleagues who he said had been driven out of the royal household by the duchess.

Jason Knauf attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

In response to the documentary, the royal family have banned the national broadcaster from airing their Christmas carol concert, giving the rights to ITV instead. And it's been reported the family, including the Queen, is considering cutting off BBC forever.

A rare joint statement from the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, has also been released and blasts BBC bosses for airing "overblown and unfounded claims."

The palace was angry for a number of reasons, including the fact that Meghan was able to arrange for her lawyer to answer questions on her behalf during the documentary which has stirred rumours she was told what was going to be in the documentary while the rest of the royal family were left in the dark.

It has been reported that the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering cutting off the BBC forever. Photo / Getty Images

Following Harry claiming the term Megxit was a "misogynistic term" that was "created by a troll [and] amplified by royal correspondents", the second part of the documentary has been called Sussexit.