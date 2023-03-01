Meghan Markle returns to Instagram to promote coffee brand. Video / Clevr

Meghan Markle has finally returned to Instagram to support her instant coffee brand.

The Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance on the social media platform in a video promoting Clevr Blends.

Meghan and Harry were forced to delete their Instagram account @sussexroyal, which garnered 11 million followers over the years, in 2022 following the pair’s exit from royal life.

The former royal bid goodbye to her personal social media platforms, which included an Instagram page followed by three million, after officially getting engaged to the Prince.

Clevr Blends is a California-based brand, where Meghan and Harry now reside.

The Suits actress first mentioned that she was supporting the “wellness brand” in December 2020.

Meghan backs the health-packed coffee brand Clevr. Photo / Instagram

In the recently-posted video, Clevr founder Hannah Mendoza boasted about how the benefit-packed coffee brand had grown and flourished since its inception in 2016.

Meghan featured in the video, aka her Instagram debut since leaving the royal family, which showed her visiting the company and drinking one of their health-kick lattes.

Meghan gushed about the Clevr founder and her brand: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

“I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Meghan Markle appeared on the brand's Instagram to promote their products. Photo / Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Burberry silk trench coat, matched with a white Ralph Lauren shirt and dark-wash denim.

She accessorised with gold jewellery on her arms and a Logan Hollowell water drop emerald solitaire necklace around her neck.

Mendoza then shared: “Three years ago, everything changed. None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes.

“Not only did she love the product but she was extremely passionate about female founders and sustainable sourcing.

“Meghan even sent our turmeric latte to friends. A few days later, I open my phone to see Oprah herself making our superlatte in her kitchen.”

