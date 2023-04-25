Harry grimaced when his wife appeared to reject his attempt at a kiss. Video / NBA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for being an extra touchy and affectionate couple but at a recent outing the Duchess of Sussex appeared to snub her husband.

The couple were seen in the high stands of the Crypto Arena for a Lakers game in Los Angeles over the weekend, and a camera couldn’t help but seek them out.

Making the most of the royal couple’s attendance, camera operators panned to the smiley parents of two and zoomed in.

There are no rules preventing royals from showing some PDA when they aren’t attending a royal engagement, but it appears Harry leaned in for a kiss thinking the camera was a kiss cam, however, Meghan had other plans.

Laughing and smiling at her husband she gently placed her hand on his shoulder and avoided any kissing, Harry pulled back grimacing and looked at himself on the big screens before laughing it off.

A clip of the cheeky moment has since gone viral on Twitter with over 170,000 people viewing it.

Meghan giggled when she realised they were on camera. Photo / Twitter

It provoked a slew of comments with one person saying, “look at those smiles” while another said, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking happy and living their best life. I love it.”

A third person said, “they look so good, Harry was ready to do the Kiss Cam, they look as in love as ever.”

Harry will be returning to the UK to attend his father, King Charles and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla’s May 6 coronation.

Harry grimaced when his wife appeared to reject his attempt at a kiss. Photo / Twitter

Buckingham Palace revealed the news: “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Sun has reported that while the California-based royal is attending the main event, he is rushing home just a few hours after the crowning of his father.

As a result, Prince Harry will miss the much-anticipated coronation concert, which is scheduled for May 7.

The show’s star-studded line-up includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That.

The coronation concert will be attended by roughly 20,000 members of the UK public and will be live-streamed on BBC 1 and Radio 2.

Huge television screens will be put up in 57 locations across the UK, which - according to the Department of Media, Culture and Sport - will allow 100,000 people to watch the entertainment spectacle in their own villages.