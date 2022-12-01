Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a trailer for their upcoming documentary. Photo / Netflix

Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head-on and in their own words - and tears.

The long-awaited $NZ167 million show is set to hit screens in a week, with the trailer dropping just hours after Princess Kate and Prince William arrived in the US.

Netflix posted the trailer to Twitter captioned: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The six-episode series is called Harry & Meghan.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of the couple. At one point in the trailer, Harry says: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

She is also shown wiping away tears in an earlier clip.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history”. It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy-winning producer of the Netflix documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone?

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple have already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of Harry & Meghan comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales embark on a US trip meant to promote the future king’s Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate’s first one since the death of the Queen, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.