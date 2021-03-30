Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning home birth for their second child

Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a daughter, this summer. Photo / Misan Harriman

Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a daughter, this summer. Photo / Misan Harriman

Meghan Markle is planning to have a home birth at her LA mansion when she welcomes her second child with Prince Harry, it's been reported.

Sources say the duchess plans to give birth to her daughter at home in the early summer, reports the Sun.

The baby will be the first member of the royal family to be born in the US. Meghan originally wanted a home birth for her firstborn Archie at Frogmore Cottage with an all-female midwife team.

But instead she was forced to go to London's private Portland hospital to have her baby in May 2019.

Now a source has told Page Six that Meghan is "determined" to give birth to her second baby without having to go to hospital.

"Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans.

"In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.

"But she has a beautiful home in California. It's a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl."

Meghan and Harry bought their Montecito estate last year after leaving their senior roles as royals and moving to the US.

They revealed the baby's gender during their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, revealing that they're expecting a girl.

Meghan shared that she's due to give birth "in the summer" but didn't confirm a date.

It comes after the tragic news that Meghan suffered a miscarriage last year. Meghan wrote about the moment she knew she had lost her baby in a personal essay for the New York Times.

And during the Oprah interview, Harry implied that their daughter will be the last child they'll have.

"A girl, you know, what more can you ask for?" he said.

Meghan has very different birth plans for her second child than when she gave birth to Archie. Photo / Getty Images

"But now, you know, now we've got our family.

"We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

If Meghan changed her mind and decides to give birth in hospital, she'll likely head to the nearby Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

And while Meghan plans to take maternity leave, a friend has said "She doesn't stop."

After welcoming their son Archie, Meghan and Harry didn't want to take part in the traditional photo call outside the hospital, but agreed to one in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen also wanted to announce Archie's arrival with a note on display on an easel in Buckingham Palace.

This time around, Meghan and Harry don't have to stick to royal rules.

An insider told the Sun, "It's unclear, now that Meghan and Harry are private citizens, if they will announce the birth, or what that will look like.

"This time around, they don't have to adhere to the royal protocol."