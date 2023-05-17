Meghan accepted a 'Women of Vision' award for her 'lifelong advocacy for women and girls' at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Meghan Markle has made her first high-profile appearance in the months since Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit shelves and the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, received backlash.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan on Tuesday night with her husband, Prince Harry, and mum, Doria Ragland, according to news.com.au. The event marked the couple’s first public event since King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder, presented Meghan with a Women In Vision award in honour of “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

Markle is the 35th “inspirational” female leader to receive the award, joining the likes of US congresswoman Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

In her acceptance speech, Meghan Markle recounted one of her favourite stories about how she enjoyed a TV dinner and Jeopardy! after school, according to Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex shared how she’d read Ms. Magazine when she was growing up, a publication that was started by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who presented Meghan with the accolade at the gala.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan went on to share a “funny” anecdote from her youth, revealing that Ms. Magazine played a huge part in her life growing up. The royal retold the story of how she would “come home, settle in after a day of school” accompanied by a “TV tray dinner” and would look at the magazine placed on the coffee table.

“It’s funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy!’ she recalled.

“And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said ‘Ms.’ on them.

“And I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was a diversity that I hadn’t seen as often, both of color and of age, and the names were different.

Woman of Vision Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Photo / Getty Images

“There were Congresswomen, there were astronauts, and the topics were different. From mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from, and matters of equity.”

Meghan previously shared the same story on her podcast, Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose big event comes ten days after she missed her father-in-law King Charles’ coronation, looked stunning in a strapless gold Johanna Ortiz dress strappy Tom Ford heels, a Carolina Herrera clutch and a Cartier love bracelet.



