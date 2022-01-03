Meghan, Harry's son Archie starts nursery school, classmates unaware he's royal

Harry and Meghan share first picture of Lilibet since she was born in June. Video / NZ Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has officially started attending nursery school in California, with claims his classmates "don't know" he's a member of the British royal family.

According to The Mirror, the 2-year-old's school – which is presumably not far from the Sussexes' Montecito mansion – teaches its students "emotional literacy", mindfulness and how to look after the environment.

The publication also reports students are taught Spanish, music, theatre and dance, while they also help harvest vegetables in the school's gardens.

A parent spoke anonymously to the website, saying they often see Harry, 37, doing pick-up and drop-off duty.

"Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad," the parent said. "All the parents have been laid-back in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet in the Sussex family Christmas card. Photo / Supplied

"They don't know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn't care. Unless Meghan was a Disney princess."

It comes after Archie's little sister, Lilibet Diana, was seen in a photo for the first time since her birth in June.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their annual Christmas card in December, which shows a casual Meghan, 40, holding Lilibet as Harry and Archie look on and smile.

While Archie is now growing up in the US, he was born in the UK in The Portland Hospital in May 2019, just months before Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and began an independent life in California.

Lilibet was born in the US at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and is named after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family are yet to meet Lilibet, with the Sussexes yet to announce any plans to visit the UK.

It is reported they have been invited to attend celebrations for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day extravaganza set to take place in London in June.