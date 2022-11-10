Meghan Markle is facing criticism over her latest podcast episode. Photo / Getty Images

US journalist Megyn Kelly has blasted Meghan Markle, branding the royal “clueless” after her recent podcast episode about “difficult” women.

In the latest episode of her Spotify series Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to hit back at her “Duchess Difficult” nickname - slamming it as a “codeword for b****”.

The former Suits actress said the word “difficult” is used to “gaslight” strong women.

During Wednesday’s episode of GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, available to stream on Flash, Sky News Australia contributor Kelly said the 41-year-old’s argument was “irrelevant”.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call her the B-word, but I would definitely call her the C-word: clueless,” she said on the programme.

“She’s utterly clueless and I am so sick of her off-point irrelevant musings about her non-problems.”

The former Fox News presenter pointed out that more than 100,000 homeless people are living in California where Meghan resides and the homicide rate “has reached an all-time high” in the past 15 years.

“And we are supposed to give a damn if someone is calling [Meghan] the b-word or difficult?” Kelly fumed.

“We don’t, she doesn’t get it. No one gives a damn about these non-problems.

“She should stop complaining and start showing some gratitude for what appears to be a very beautiful life of which she finds nothing to celebrate.”

Continuing her rant, the outspoken broadcaster said: “We don’t care. Shut up! Stop talking about yourself and show some humility and gratitude.”

Meghan Markle in a photo shoot for a recent interview with Variety. Photo / Variety

The TV personality went on to criticise Archetypes as a “big” platform that Meghan only uses to talk “about herself”.

Kelly has been a frequent critic of the Duchess.

The journalist slammed Meghan’s podcast last week after she opened up about the “crushing guilt” she feels while being a mum in the public eye.

“I love that she’s trying to do the ‘I’m just like you … I make breakfast for my two kids … and I get them off to school’,” she told Sky News’ Paul Murray Live.

“Hello, that’s called motherhood, shut up!

“Most of us don’t run around looking for credit for it. It’s what you do when you have children.”

Last month, Kelly ripped into Meghan’s claims she felt “objectified” as a “bimbo” when she worked as a briefcase girl on the US TV game show Deal or No Deal.

“The laughable notion that she did not know what she was getting herself into when she took a job in which one’s only mission is to look tan, wear false eyelashes and wear a skimpy shiny dress while opening a suitcase,” she said.

“She knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it.

“She wanted the adulation just like she still wants it to this day.”