Meghan Markle hasn't been seen in public since November 2021. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has been seen for the first time since November, enjoying a double date night with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in Santa Barbara.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Eugenie and Jack for an intimate dinner at a restaurant in the California city, where they were photographed in a private, candlelit dining area as they were all seen laughing and engaging in conversation with one another.

It appeared the four were sitting on a balcony which was shielded by clear wet-weather covers.

Meghan, 40, was wearing a stylish all-cream outfit with a tailored blazer and pants, while Eugenie, 31, sported a floral black dress and a tan-coloured coat.

The four were all seen arriving at the establishment together in a silver Range Rover, and were snapped wearing face masks as they entered the eatery.

It's the first time Meghan has been seen in public in 105 days, when she made an official appearance alongside Harry at a black-tie gala in New York on November 10.

The couple, who were married in 2018, were guests at Intrepid Museum's 'Salute To Freedom' 2021 gala to honour veterans ahead of Remembrance Day, as part of a whirlwind three-day tour of the city.

Questions as to Meghan's whereabouts were raised on Sunday after Harry was seen at the Super Bowl with his cousin Eugenie, whom he has always shared a close relationship with despite his strained relationship with fellow royals, namely Prince Charles and Prince William.

Harry also appeared in official capacity earlier this month on a virtual panel for US firm BetterUp, of which he works as the chief impact officer.

Meghan and Harry appeared together at a black-tie gala last year. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry moved to the US in early 2020 and signed a string of lucrative deals, including their $130 million deal with Netflix and Spotify, of which they are yet to produce much content.

Meanwhile, Harry has been locked in a legal battle as he challenges the UK government's refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he returns to Britain.

In a court hearing on Friday, Harry's legal team said he wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country from the United States but thinks it would be too risky without police protection.

Senior members of Britain's royal family are given taxpayer-funded police protection, but Harry lost that when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals.

Harry wants to be able to pay for the protection, but argues his private security team in the US doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information.

During a hearing at the High Court in London, Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said the prince "does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him.

"It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," she said. "Most of all, this is and always will be, his home."