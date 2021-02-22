Meghan and Harry know their baby's sex and won't choose a royal name, expert says

Meghan and Harry already know their baby's sex and are likely to ditch the traditional royal names, an expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child, releasing a black and white photo snapped under a "fertility tree" in their garden, reports the Daily Mail.

Royal writer Ingrid Seward told the outlet she believes the couple already know their baby's sex because "that is the LA way" and said they would probably opt for a less traditional name now that they're free from royal obligations.

"I'm certain that neither of them will feel obliged to use any of the standard royal names ... I imagine they might go for the Victorian style names which are all symbolic of colours.

"For a boy, they may choose Red, which is Redmond, Blue or Grey. Whereas for the girl choices, I can see them turning to the flowers - Daisy, Primrose, Violet or Ivy. I certainly don't think they'll be following Gwyneth Paltrow's steps by looking to fruit."

Seward added that she wouldn't be surprised if they name their child Diana if it's a girl, as a tribute to Harry's mother.

Betting firm Ladbrokes has Alfie and Alexandra as winners, each with 4-1 odds.

Meghan raised eyebrows with her extravagant $500,000 New York baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie. Photos of the luxurious affair held in the penthouse of the Mark Hotel had senior courtiers "spitting out their morning tea".

And Seward said no doubt Meghan's LA lifestyle will figure in her second baby shower, suggesting new neighbour Oprah Winfrey may be lining up to plan the event.

"I think Meg's girlfriends will be fighting for the privilege of giving her a baby shower this time around," she said.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

"Perhaps Oprah might step up to the role as she is a neighbour now? Saying that, though it's tradition that friends throw the shower, her nearest and dearest may host it at Meghan's house - it will no doubt still be very elaborate compared to how we Brits do it. If her last shower is anything to go off, expect harpists and a boujee banquet."

Harry and Meghan sat down to record their tell-all interview with chat show host Winfrey last week.

It came after the Queen stripped them of their royal titles, suggesting a "life of public service" was incompatible with their money-making new careers in the US.

The interview with Oprah is set to be broadcast on March 7. A source close to the couple told the Sunday Times Meghan believes the prime television slot will give her the "loudest way she'll get her voice back".