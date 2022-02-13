Megan Papas pens a love letter to her baby son. Photo / Megan Papas

A year ago you were handed to me. This tiny person.

Two big eyes, the deepest blue staring up at me, waiting for me to make the first move, because you didn't know what this place was, or what you were supposed to do, but you knew me.

I gave you a little kiss, and although the fear didn't go away, I felt a wave of emotion.

I loved you straight away, with every fibre of my being.

We fought so hard for you, and now you're here!

I didn't know what to do with you, but I didn't want to let you go.

I have still never let you go, and have never spent a night away from you.

I know that one day I'll have to, but until then, Dada and I lie awake at night watching videos and pictures of you we took during the day, and constantly making sure you're still breathing.

"My only hope for you, sweet boy, is happiness". Photo / Megan Papas

You are cheeky, in the way that you push so hard to make yourself fart, and then look around for a reaction with a sly grin. You are strong-willed, and won't eat another bite of food until every bit of food is gone from the last mouthful. You cry when we leave the room, and although that breaks our hearts, it also makes us feel so loved.

You love cuddles, you have yet to learn that kisses aren't open-mouthed, you dig music, especially when Dad sings to you, and are pretty fond of flexing your own vocal skills - whether it be screams, singing, or performing your favourite song bla bla bla.

My only hope for you, sweet boy, is happiness, for you to feel the freedom and love to follow your own dreams. I hope you grow into an empathetic but determined person, someone who stands up for others and himself.

Megan Papas reflects on the first year of her son's life. Photo / Megan Papas

Someone who loves hard, and lives life to the fullest.

Dada and I promise to do our best to always be there for you, love you, and support your dreams. We promise to read your Peter Rabbit book before bed, sing you Twinkle Twinkle when you're struggling to fall asleep, wake you up with a back rub every morning, and give you a koala cuddle when you're not feeling good.

We promise to teach you all about love, how to express it, how great it can feel, and how you should never be afraid of chasing it.

But for now, my sweet boy, know that Mumma loves you so much, and I'll always be right here for you whenever you need me.