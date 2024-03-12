Canada plans to make medical assistance in death, or MAID, available to people with mental illness in 2027. Photo / 123rf

Canada plans to make medical assistance in death, or MAID, available to people with mental illness in 2027. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This article contains mentions of mental illness and death that some people may find triggering.

Expanding access to medically assisted death helps people protect their autonomy at a crucial time. But is this option available to those suffering from mental illness?

Imagine that you have lived with an illness for years. The suffering this illness has caused is devastating – so much that you wish to die. You no longer feel like the person you were before. You have been to see specialists, have tried the best treatments, but nothing works.

This is many people’s reality, and not only because of physical disorders and disease. Chronic mental illness can be just as crushing. Starting in March 2024, Canada planned to make medical assistance in death, or MAID, available to people with mental illness – expanding a programme already available to patients with terminal or chronic physical illness. In 2022, more than 13,000 people in Canada died with medical assistance, according to a government report.

In February, however, the government announced a three-year delay for the controversial programme, saying the healthcare system needs more time to prepare.

When it is enacted in March 2027, this new provision will make Canada one of the few countries that allow MAID for mental illness. These include the Netherlands and Switzerland. Only a minority of US states, such as Maine and Oregon, allow any kind of MAID, though many others have debated it – and none allow it for mental illness.

Critics say there are inadequate safeguards and lack of healthcare coverage for psychiatric and psychological issues, Photo / 123rf

Critics say there are inadequate safeguards and a dearth of healthcare coverage for psychiatric and psychological issues, which could prompt people to view MAID as their only alternative. They also point to the difficulty of predicting whether or not someone’s mental illness will eventually get better.

MAID activists believe that access to this choice for patients with mental illness is morally required. But even people not opposed to Canada’s new provision are concerned about whether the system is ready.

As a philosopher who specialises in end-of-life ethics and physician-assisted death, I research a distinction that is at the heart of this debate. There is a subtle but crucial difference between being acutely suicidal – an experience that may pass – and, after long consideration, desiring death in the face of suffering.

My body, my decision?

Plenty of people oppose MAID – often called physician-assisted death – under any circumstances, including terminal physical illness. Some believe it violates the sanctity of human life.

Others have qualms about asking doctors, who are normally concerned about the preservation of human life, to participate in ending it. In other words, they emphasise nonmaleficence, the obligation to do no harm – one of the core tenets of medical ethics.

Many proponents, on the other hand, base their arguments on two other core tenets: beneficence – the obligation to benefit the patient – and autonomy. Autonomy arguments usually assume that a government is only justified in restricting citizens’ liberty if exercising that liberty would cause harm to other people.

Advocates of physician-assisted death emphasise that ending one’s own life does not harm other people, suggesting that the government has no business curtailing the patient’s choices. Legalisation ensures that citizens can make their own decisions about one of the most personal and value-laden times of life.

In medical ethicists’ view, in order for a person to be considered autonomous, they must be able to act intentionally and with an understanding of the potential consequences of their actions. Additionally, an autonomous person is reasonably free from undue influence – such as family members pressuring them or financial considerations that restrict their choices.

When it comes to physical illness, ethicists who argue that physician-assisted death is morally permissible view patients as free actors exercising their autonomy if they meet several criteria: they are terminally and chronically ill, have worked with medical professionals over time and have established an unchanging desire to end their suffering.

Mental illnesses often limit a person’s ability to govern their own lives free from the effects of their condition. Photo / 123rf

Thorny issues

Experiences of mental illness, however, raise serious questions about patients’ autonomy.

Mental illnesses often limit a person’s ability to govern their own lives free from the effects of their illness. For instance, a patient with bipolar 1 disorder is not fully autonomous during the middle of a manic episode. Were it not for their disease, they would be less likely to engage in the types of behaviours that characterise a manic episode, such as reckless spending or risky sexual encounters.

Yet this is not true for all mental illnesses, or at all times. A person with well-treated bipolar 1 disorder will have periods in which their symptoms are under control. In fact, it is in these periods of lucidity when some bipolar patients decide their own death would be preferable to the suffering they endure.

Moreover, proponents of extending physician-assisted death to mental illness believe that the approval process can protect people who request it when acutely suicidal or who have not yet received adequate treatment.

In Canada’s proposed system, a mentally ill person requesting MAID must have been informed of all reasonable treatment options. They must also demonstrate a sustained desire to receive MAID, including waiting for 90 days after their application. Finally, the patient must have two doctors certify that their suffering is “grievous and irremediable” in any way the patient finds acceptable.

One key issue in preparing Canada’s healthcare system is whether providers have received enough training to differentiate someone who is acutely suicidal from someone who is in a frame of mind to make this decision thoughtfully. If someone is experiencing an acute desire to die that may be a symptom of their illness, most ethicists would find MAID morally impermissible. If, however, a mentally ill person has spent years suffering, has exhausted reasonable treatment and has maintained a desire to die for some time, some ethicists believe MAID is appropriate.

Where to get help

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

In case of emergency or if you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111