Max Key is learning the martial art of jiu jitsu. Photo / Instagram/@maxkey_

Max Key has revealed a secret ability and taken on the world at a recent global Jiu Jitsu competition.

Key, the son of former prime minister Sir John Key, posted the update to his Instagram, telling followers he had been keeping his jiu jitsu journey quiet.

He said he had first walked through the doors of the gym six months ago with "no martial arts experience, low self-confidence and a desire to put myself out of my comfort zone."

Key said he has been training with Douglas Santos at Santos' DS Team gym in Auckland and credited his sensei with his success at the Jiu Jitsu Con event in Las Vegas,

"My sensei @douglasnz quickly took me under his wing and convinced me to start competing and to push my mental and physical limits. For five months we trained morning and night twice a day and I was pushed harder than I could've ever imagined," Key said.

Max Key takes it to the ground. Photo / Instagram/@maxkey_

He also revealed the nickname he picked up from his training partners after his numerous injuries.

"I battled Covid, strained elbow ligaments, a torn groin, a broken rib and duly got nicknamed princess," Key joked.

Claiming he was a quarter-finalist at the event, Key promised he would return.

"I am so proud of my growth as a person in this journey, and can't believe I won fights at a world championship after such a short time. I will be back next year mark my words."

Key said he was keen to come back next year to compete again. Photo / Instagram/@maxkey_

The Jiu Jitsu Con event is run by the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation and allows entrants from all over the world to compete against each other in varying weight and ability grades.

A post from Key's sensei Douglas Santos revealed that he has been supported by his parents in his intense introduction to the sport.

The post also revealed that Key had jetted to another gym in the US to complete his training before the event and dubbed him a "warrior".