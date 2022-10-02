Voyager 2022 media awards
Matt Heath: There's another Colin keen to be top dog

By Matt Heath
4 mins to read
Lisa Carrington and her Cavoodle Colin. Photo / facebook / VetEnt

Like many New Zealanders, I believe my dog is the best person in the world, and I love him. Until recently, I also thought he was the most well-known canine named Colin in the country.

