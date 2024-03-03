Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Matt Heath: There is such a thing as an honourable hangover

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Productivity and safety grow in workplaces where people care about each other, writes Matt Heath. Photo / 123RF

Productivity and safety grow in workplaces where people care about each other, writes Matt Heath. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Is there a positive side to hangovers at work? Australian workplace and social affairs expert Professor Gary Martin doesn’t think so.

In a column in the Herald last week, he claimed, “When one team

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle