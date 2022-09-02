The singer has spoken out following her "dig" at the duchess. Photo / AP

The singer has spoken out following her "dig" at the duchess. Photo / AP

Mariah Carey has broken her silence after it was revealed she called Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a "diva".

The singer, 53, left the mum-of-two in a "sweat" and "stopped in her tracks" when she used the term on the second episode of the Duchess' new podcast.

In a voiceover at the end of the 41-year-old's latest Archetypes instalment, released by Spotify on Tuesday, August 30, she added the remark left her worried about "nonsense" Carey might have read about her life.

On Friday, the All I Want For Christmas singer – regularly dubbed a "diva" – broke her silence on her use of the word, and posted a link to the podcast.

She said: "Really enjoyed talking to duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva.' Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes."

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

The show was billed as an exploration of the "complexities surrounding the 'diva'" and the negative connotations associated with the word.

Meghan used it to mention Carey's infamous reported diva demands, including rumoured requests for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves when she turned on the Christmas lights in London.

During the 46-minute episode, the singer told the former Suits star, who shares two children with her 37-year-old husband Prince Harry: "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't even act like...", with the duchess responding: "What kind of diva moments do I give you?"

The duchess added at the end of the show: "It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don't know about you but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva.

"You couldn't see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt. Like, 'Wait'. 'What? No. What? How could you? That's not true. Why would you say that?'

"My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that."

The duchess said Carey had quickly reassured her she meant the term as "chic" and "aspirational".