He says he won't be taking no for answer. Photo / TikTok/@xolyssarosexo

They say you should always trust your gut — and one woman's move to cancel a date has proved the best decision she ever made after the man revealed his true colours.

TikTok user @xolyssarosexo Alyssa Rose shared the series of increasingly "intense" text messages she received for a man she had been texting for five days after matching on a dating app.

The pair had never met and had made plans to go on a date, but Alyssa cancelled as she "wasn't feeling well".

In response, the man bombarded her with texts questioning why she was cancelling and asking her to change her mind.

"Can I please see you tonight. I really like you. This won't get ruined," the first one read.

He followed it up with a second message telling her not to bail as he believes "we can be something amazing" and she doesn't "have anything to worry about".

"Maybe it's something I did you aren't telling me," he said yet a third text, prompting Alyssa to respond that her cancelling "has nothing to do with you".

But the man refused to accept her response and continued to pepper her with messages asking her to "please see me".

"When are your parents gonna be home? I'm not taking no for answer. You need this," one read.

After she didn't reply he responded that he wasn't going to "beg" her to see him any more but that he was "definitely pretty hurt" and she must not like him.

In response, Alyssa said he was "low key starting to scare me a little".

"We haven't been texting even a week and all I said was I didn't feel emotionally [up to] going out for tonight," she wrote.

He then asked her to give things "a chance" and see him tonight, prompting Alyssa to shut things down completely.

"I'm sorry butt this is really just too intense for me, if you had said I understand, what's another good day for you? I probably would," she wrote.

In response the man appeared taken aback that she had labelled him "too intense", prompting Alyssa to remind him that he had "blew up my phone".

She also says his response is too intense. Photo / TikTok/@xolyssarosexo

"So you lied. You don't really like me and didn't see this as being anything obviously," he retorted back.

In a follow-up video, texts showed the man continuing to badger her, accusing Alyssa of treating him like "a game" and that he "really fell" for her.

"How? We texted for five days and never me," she replied, asking him to "please stop texting me" as he didn't have the qualities she was looking for.

In response he asked for examples, prompting Alyssa to replay in frustration that it had "been five days, this is literally insane".

In response he bizarrely accused her of knowing nothing about him but that she had also "made me fall for you" and "led me on".

She repeated her request for him to stop.

She repeatedly asks him to stop messaging her and accuses him of harassment. Photo / TikTok/@xolyssarosexo

"So no date?" he replied, goading her by asking why she hadn't just "blocked the number".

"For proof," Alyssa responded.

The man said he "didn't threaten or say anything you can use", to which Alyssa said his constant messages could be viewed as harassment.

He denied harassing her, saying his family were "all cops" but that he would leave her alone.

"Trust me I know, not my first rodeo at this," he texted.

"Be careful of strangers and listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this and it gets worse," Alyssa wrote in the caption.

The exchange has been viewed more than seven million times, been labelled "very alarming" and people accused the man of trying "every single manipulative tactic" on Alyssa.

"Testing how someone reacts to being told no is a very quick way to spot red flags," one person wrote.

"This is so scary that he didn't see anything wrong with his persistence," another commented.