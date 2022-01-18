A man will likely never have sex again after his partner accidentally released expanding foam into his penis in a bizarre attempt to treat his impotence. Photo / Urology Case Reports

A man will likely never have sex again after his partner accidentally released expanding foam into his penis in a bizarre attempt to treat his impotence. Photo / Urology Case Reports

A US man who accidentally sprayed expanding foam into his urethra in a bid to treat his impotence may never be able to use his penis again, doctors have warned.

The 45-year-old's partner had inserted a straw attached to a can of weatherproofing spray foam into his urethra and inadvertently pressed the button, deploying the foam.

For three weeks he struggled with difficulty urinating, pain around the opening of his urethra and blood coloured urine.

After scans showed the foam had hardened and become "anchored" in the man's penis, doctors operated to remove the foreign object inside him.

However, doctors were forced to create a new opening between his scrotum and his anus in order to successfully remove all of the foam, some pieces measuring up to nearly 11cm in length.

A man will likely never have sex again after his partner accidentally released expanding foam into his penis in a bizarre attempt to treat his impotence. Photo / Urology Case Reports

Unfortunately for the man, his sexual complaint has now worsened according to a medical journal published in the Urology Case Reports following the incident in 2020.

Due to his pre-existing urethral stricture disease, the likely cause of his erectile dysfunction, medics were unable to remove the foam from inside his urethra.

Following the surgery, three tubes were inserted to help him pass urine, with the man needing further surgery to repair his urethra.

The authors behind the report stated it was "rare" for objects to get stuck in penises, but noted other items such as straws, cotton tipped swabs, batteries or nails and cables had been reported in the past.

The doctors shared photos of the foam being removed and outside of the body. Photo / Urology Case Reports

Giangiacomo Ollandini, a British-based urologist, told the MailOnline inserting objects into the male genitalia was known as "sounding" and carried an array of health risks.

"Some persons end up practising 'sounding' because they are not able to have good erections anymore, and they insert a stiff rod within the penis to be able to have intercourse," he told the publication.

"Any object with the correct size and shape is considered if there is no availability of a dedicated instrument.

"I have seen urethras severely injured by repeated sounding, and unfortunately they rarely recover very well."