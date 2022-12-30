An Italian homeowner stashed the €20,000 in government bonds in his Rome apartment to hide it from burglars. Photo / 123rf

An Italian man who hid €20,000 (NZ$33,645) in his chimney was left distraught after his wife unwittingly lit a fire and destroyed it.

The homeowner had hidden the money – in government bonds – because he was concerned about burglars breaking into his apartment in Rome.

However, the plan went disastrously awry when his wife, who was unaware of his cunning plan, decided to light a blazing log fire to bring a little Christmas cheer to their home.

All the interest-bearing bonds issued by the Italian post office went up in smoke.

“When I saw the flames, I nearly passed out,” the man told Il Messaggero newspaper.

Bonds hidden in fireplace for some time

The fireplace was rarely used and the bonds had been hidden there for quite a while.

“I thought it would be a safe place where thieves would never think of looking. My wife didn’t know I’d hidden them there,” he said.

“Each year, before we use the fire during the winter, I used to move them. This time I didn’t manage to do it in time.”

Desperate to recoup his savings, the man contacted his brother who works for the post office.

There is hope that if he kept the serial numbers of the bonds, the post office may be able to reissue them.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper commented: “Having digested the shock, all that remains for the family is a tragicomic anecdote to tell their friends and relations.”