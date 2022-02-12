The man was inked with what he thought was a sentimental saying - only to find out he'd actually gotten something entirely different. Photo / Reddit

An ink lover has been mocked for getting a tattoo which turned out to have a very different meaning to what he thought.

The man decided to get a Gaelic tattoo that showed a Celtic cross with the words: "An bhfuil cead agam dul go dti an leithreas."

He was told by the tattoo artist that the phrase meant: "You will forever be in my heart".

But after getting inked and leaving the shop, he soon discovered the real translation, which actually reads: "May I go to the toilet."

He took to social media to open up about the embarrassing mistake.

The tat features a Celtic cross with a few words in Gaelic. Photo / Reddit

"Really awful everything. Firstly it's a s*** tattoo and secondly the text literally means 'may I go to the toilet'.

"It's what kids would ask their teacher in Irish schools."

The incident left people in hysterics with many making fun of the humorous error.

"I speak about 12 words of Irish, and even I know what that means. Can't be real. (please be real)."

AAseconda added: "Imagine getting words tattooed without googling the hell out of them. And maybe y'know, a dictionary?"

Onother joked "Who doaesn't have an unspoken bond with their throne room? in a chaotic world we all need a place for respite, and the quite, dignified contemplation of the day's events."