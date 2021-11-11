Man left with horrific burns on his face as TikTok egg hack backfires

TikTok poached egg hack backfires horribly after man left with burns. Video / @8gazmcd1

One man's attempt to cook an egg using a viral TikTok hack backfired when it literally blew up in his face.

Scotsman Gary McDougall, 40, shared a video on the app chronicling his cooking mishap that soon went viral, the New York Post reports.

And users were shocked after he revealed the cooking hack left him with full-body burns.

"Last night didn't go according to plan," McDougall, who lives in Perth, Scotland, explained in the video.

It began when he was poaching an egg in the microwave, something he said he'd done 100 million times before.

"You boil the kettle, fill an ordinary teacup halfway up with water and then crack the egg into the cup," he told Deadline News.

"You then put it in the microwave for 40 seconds and voila, one poached egg."

But disaster struck as soon as he took the egg out of the microwave. When he tried to use a spoon to scoop it out of the cup, it burst and shot scalding water all over his face and chest, leaving him with burns from his stomach to his face and forcing his right eye to close.

The viral egg cooking hack quite literally blew up in his face. Photo / @8gazmcd1

He headed to the emergency department and is now recovering from the accident.

He's still able to see out of his injured eye, but he hopes his experience will discourage others from attempting the popular hack.

"Be careful all right, don't poach eggs in the microwave," he warned in the TikTok clip. "Buy one of those machines."

He's not the first to be injured while microwaving eggs. In July, a woman in Britain burned half the skin off her face while attempting the method.