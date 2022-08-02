A man who was allegedly found on the grounds of the Queen's home of Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day has been charged under the treason act. Photo / Getty Images

A man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle has been charged under the Treason Act.

Jaswant Singh Chail was apprehended on Christmas Day last year just 500 metres away from the Queen's private apartments.

Following an investigation from Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism team, the 20-year-old has now been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act, as well as making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Sun reported Her Majesty was inside Windsor Castle with other royals at the time as she was set to broadcast her emotional Christmas Day message, which included a tribute to her late husband Philip.

It was her first Christmas without Philip – her husband of 73 years who died aged 99 in April.

Meanwhile, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswat Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow.

"This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

"Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Chail is currently being held in custody ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 17.

The last person convicted under the Treason Act was Marcus Sarjaent, who in 1981, was sentenced to five years jail after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the Queen during the Trooping of Colour ceremony.

After the intruder was apprehended in the grounds of the Queen's residence, he was sectioned under the mental health act.

It is believed the man had scaled a metal fence using a rope ladder but was spotted on CCTV "within moments" and triggered intruder alarms.