Making the most of in-season brussels sprouts

With the many restaurant iterations of brussels sprouts dishes and ensuing home recipes, most people have rid themselves of the notion these days that brussels sprouts are “gross”. But if you haven’t, let these ideas change your mind.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pearly barley and brussels sprouts salad

Serves 6

1 cup pearl barley

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

200g brussels sprouts

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

1 red onion, sliced

2 sticks celery, sliced thinly

2 handfuls kale, stalks removed

1 cup chopped dates

Dressing

½ orange, zest and juice

½ tsp dijon mustard

2 Tbsp olive oil

Place the pearl barley in a large pot with the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes until it is soft but still has a little bite. If there is liquid left drain it, but most will have been absorbed.

Cook the brussels sprouts in boiling water for 3 or 4 minutes, drain and cut in halves or quarters.

Heat the butter and oil in a pan. Add the onion and celery and cook for 2 or 3 minutes until just soft. Add the sprouts and brown slightly.

Place the pearl barley, sprout mix, kale and dates in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine the orange, mustard and olive oil in a small bowl. Pour over the salad. Mix well and serve.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cauliflower and brussels sprouts with citrus zest dressing

Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, sliced

¼ cauliflower, sliced into shards

200g brussels sprouts, quartered

420g tin chickpeas, drained

1 spring onion, sliced finely

Dressing

½ orange, zest only

½ lemon, zest only

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and cauliflower, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the cauliflower is just starting to soften. Add the brussels sprouts and toss through for another few minutes to cook and brown.

Add the chickpeas and spring onion, then season with salt and pepper.

To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine the orange and lemon zest, oil and season.

Place the warm salad into a serving bowl and toss through the dressing. Serve while warm or allow to cool.

Recipe / Angela Casley

More ways with brussels sprouts ...

Raw

Make a simple salad with shredded brussels sprouts mixed with chopped parsley, finely grated parmesan cheese, olive oil and lemon juice, adding salt to taste. You can build on this by adding chopped and roasted nuts (macadamia, almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts are all exceptionally good) and either apples, sliced into matchsticks, orange or mandarin segments, or some currants, for sweetness.

Roasted

Melt miso paste, a little honey and some butter together and toss through halved brussels sprouts before roasting, with bacon bits if desired. Garnish with chopped parsley and chilli if you like some spice. Or roast seasoned, halved sprouts with butter until golden, then serve with sliced pear, torn fresh mozzarella and toasted walnuts, dressed in the buttery juices with added olive oil and lemon and seasoned to taste.

Souped

Simmer brussels sprouts with chicken or vege stock until cooked through (leeks or peas are also good additions). Blend until smooth, then stir in cream, blue cheese or parmesan and garnish with garlic croutons.