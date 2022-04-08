During an Instagram Q&A session, Martha revealed one of the eight questions she's sick of being asked is 'Are you pregnant?' Photo / Instagram/marthaa__k

During an Instagram Q&A session, Martha revealed one of the eight questions she's sick of being asked is 'Are you pregnant?' Photo / Instagram/marthaa__k

Married At First Sight (MAFS) star Martha Kalifatidis has given fans a glimpse into her struggle with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The beauty influencer, who boasts half a million Instagram followers, isn't shy when it comes to revealing aspects of her life and is known for keeping it real.

And on Thursday, she shared a raw snap with fans of her bloated stomach amid her battle with IBS.

It affects the colon (large bowel), and although it is not dangerous, it can be very uncomfortable, according to Health Direct Australia.

Symptoms of IBS include abdominal pain, a bloated stomach and irregular bowel habits.

The 33-year-old posted a topless mirror selfie, that showed a white towel wrapped around her waist with her tummy exposed.

"Today. This is IBS. It really suxs," she wrote on the photo.

"I do have some things that help and remedies that I go to, to help ease it. I'm happy to share, but also I'm not a doctor," she said.

While she is yet to share her tips, the influencer did share an image of herself before she left her home on how she disguised her bloated stomach.

She wore an oversized pink jacket, with matching shoes and blue denim jeans.

"I did my best to cover it," she wrote.

Her candid post comes days after she was forced to address rumours she could be pregnant with fiance Michael Brunelli's child.

"Also not pregnant, but thank you for asking. Just got back from a feast at Da Orazio [restaurant] and haven't sh*t in six days so I hope that answers that for y'all," she fired back after sharing a snap in a white lace dress with cut-out detail around the waist.

It's not the first time the 33-year-old has had to quash pregnancy rumours.

"I am not pregnant! You can stop asking me. I've been offline because I have felt like sh*t since Covid," she told a follower in Febuary.

"The 'dream' you had I was pregnant isn't real, the inkling you had I was pregnant... babe you ain't onto something," she said.

Martha and Michael first met on Married At First Sight in 2019 and announced their engagement late last year.

The two live in Sydney's eastern suburbs.