Macca's launches 'bold' new swimwear range

It's not a cheap new item but it will likely be very popular. Photo / Getty Images

If you're a Macca's fan in need of new swimmers then this is the news you needed today.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with iconic brand Budgy Smugglers to launch a limited-edition swimwear range that would make Ronald McDonald proud.

Launching in Budgy Smugglers stores and online from Saturday, the range starts at $55 and includes bikinis, one pieces, bucket hats and budgy smuggler briefs — perfect attire for a cheeky Macca's run after a day at the beach.

McDonald's Australia senior brand manager Liz Whitbread said the company was "so excited" to be combining "two great Aussie icons to create the ultimate summer uniform".

"Whether it's lounging on one of Australia's iconic beaches or dipping in and out of the pool, this summer is all about doing things we love with people we love," she said.

"The limited-edition range of swimwear is bold, fun and eye-catching, perfect for enjoying the summer season in style."

The range includes bikinis. Photo / Supplied

The Macca's swimmers range comes as the fast-food chain celebrate 50 years downunder, which last month saw McDonald's reopen its very first restaurant.

Macca's first launched in Australia in 1971 with a restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Yagoona.

McDonald's said it was "so excited" to be combining two Aussie icons. Photo / Supplied

The restaurant closed 23 years later to move to another location, however, back in July construction began at the site, triggering whispers the golden arches could be moving back in.

The rumours were true, with the new Yagoona restaurant opening its doors in December after months of renovations.

To celebrate the reopening, Macca's offered customers its menu items at 1970s prices – reducing the infamous hamburger to its original 20 cents price.

It's not the first time McDonald's has collaborated with another brand to create a range of products outside the restaurant.

Back in July it launched a limited edition range of sleepwear with Peter Alexander.

The Peter Alexander x Macca's pyjama collection included a range of 10 sleep and lounge pieces – including PJ sets adorned with nostalgic Macca's characters such as the Grimace, The Hamburglar and Ronald McDonald.