A photo of Camilla's great-great-grandmother stirred a surprise reaction from the Queen Consort. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not every day you receive a letter from the Queen Consort.

Adam Simpson-York, a postman and amateur genealogist who runs the popular Facebook page Medals Going Home, tracked down a photo of Camilla’s great-great-grandmother and Camilla responded with a personal thank you note.

People Magazine has reported the 75-year-old got in touch with Simpson-York after he sent the photo he found on eBay of her great-great-grandmother, Erica Faulkner, to Buckingham Palace and was surprised to receive a reply.

Speaking to the magazine, he said the personal note read, “Many thanks for the photograph of my great, great-grandmother. It is the first time I have ever seen her picture, I must say she looks a bit sad in it!” the Queen Consort wrote. “With best wishes, Camilla.”

The historian shared a photo of the letter he received from Camilla. Photo / Facebook

The letter was signed off with her new royal cypher stamp and was written on Clarence House stationery.

Having sent the photo to the Palace on January 4, Simpson-York said he was under the impression he wouldn’t get a reply which made the letter all the more special.

“It was pretty special to see that I had received a personal reply and great to know that Camilla actually had a look at the picture and took the time to share her thoughts — especially considering she had never seen a picture of Edrica before.”

The Times has reported Camilla’s great-great-grandmother was born in 1822 in Florence, Italy. Her grandson Philip was Camilla’s grandfather.

Erica Faulkner, Queen Consort Camilla's great-great-grandmother. Photo / Facebook

The touching letter comes mere months before Camilla is due to be officially crowned alongside her husband and King, Charles.

Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and will include a “solemn religious service” which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and, according to Buckingham Palace, will reflect the monarch’s role now, as well as looking ahead to the future.

A source told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper the celebrations will represent Britain “as it is today” while maintaining the best traditions of pomp and pageantry “for which we are rightly known”, with the coronation set to be “majestic” but “inclusive”.

While the event will be attended by the royal family, it’s still unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited following the backlash from their six part Netflix docuseries and Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.