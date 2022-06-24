Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Long weekend wine guide: The best local pinot noirs for under $30

9 minutes to read
Raise a toast with a glass of NZ pinot noir this weekend. Photo / 123RF

Raise a toast with a glass of NZ pinot noir this weekend. Photo / 123RF

By Michael Cooper

The good news for pinot noir lovers is there are plenty of attractive Kiwi offerings for $30 or less – often a lot less. By Michael Cooper.

The last time I checked, there were more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.