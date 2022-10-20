Long weekend wine guide: A discerning drinker’s guide to the very best local wines

Got something to celebrate? Any one of these local wines would add a touch of class to a special occasion. By Michael Cooper.

Most of us don’t want to pay $50 or more for a bottle of wine, and fair enough – there is plenty of good stuff on the shelves in the $15-$20 range. But great wine does cost more. If you would like to explore the highest-quality levels of New Zealand wine, or feel like celebrating a special occasion with a special wine, try one of these.

White

Church Road Tom Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

This is the pinnacle of Church Road’s Hawke’s Bay chardonnays – as its price conveys. Grown in the Tukituki Valley, it was hand-picked and fermented and aged for nearly a year in French oak barriques. Bright, light yellow/green, it is highly fragrant, weighty and deep, with vibrant, concentrated citrus and stonefruit flavours, gently seasoned with oak, balanced acidity and notable delicacy, complexity and structure. A wine of great finesse, it should flourish for a decade. $150

Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (5 stars)

Te Koko-o-Kupe (“The Oyster Dredge of Kupe”) is the original name for Cloudy Bay; it is also the name of the Marlborough winery’s intriguing, wood-aged sauvignon blanc. Mouthfilling and youthful, it has concentrated, ripe, tropical-fruit flavours, finely integrated oak, fresh acidity and a harmonious, dry finish. A tightly structured, savoury wine, it should be at its best 2023-plus. $60

Dry River Lovat Vineyard Gewürztraminer 2021 (5 stars)

From mature vines in Martinborough, this is a real conversation piece. Fermented in old oak barrels, it has a perfumed, spicy bouquet. Light gold, it is weighty, with deep, peachy, spicy, gingery flavours, a sliver of sweetness, a slightly oily texture and impressive complexity. Already delicious, it’s a star wine, full of personality. (14.5% alc/vol) $55

Elephant Hill Salomé Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

This memorable wine was estate-grown at Te Awanga and fermented and matured for a year in French oak casks. Bright, light lemon/green, it is a notably “complete” wine, mouthfilling, complex and savoury, with deep, ripe stonefruit flavours, finely integrated oak and a well-rounded, harmonious, powerful finish. Best drinking 2024-plus. $75

Felton Road Block 2 Central Otago Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

This outstanding wine was harvested from the estate’s oldest chardonnay vines at Bannockburn. Matured for 16 months in seasoned French casks, it is a classy, concentrated, finely poised wine, with deep grapefruit and peach flavours, finely integrated oak, cool-climate vigour and a long finish. Best drinking 2024-plus. $66

Greystone Erin’s Waipara Valley North Canterbury Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

Grown on steep, north-facing limestone slopes, this hand-picked wine was fermented and aged in French oak casks. Very ageworthy, it is pale gold, with a highly fragrant bouquet. Mouthfilling, it is notably concentrated, with rich, youthful stonefruit and toasty oak flavours, fresh acidity, and a complex, savoury, lasting finish. Best drinking 2025-plus. (14.5% alc/vol) $99

Kumeū River Hunting Hill Chardonnay 2021 (5 stars)

This outstanding single-vineyard wine – my favourite in the Kumeū River range – is grown on slopes directly over the road from the winery. Hand-picked, fermented in French oak barriques and wood-aged for 11 months, it is powerful and still youthful, with substantial body, deep, vigorous, peachy, spicy flavours, impressive complexity and a harmonious, long finish. Already delicious, it should be at its best 2024-plus. $85

Odyssey Hera Limited Release Gisborne Chardonnay 2021 (5 stars)

This powerful, lush wine was grown in Gisborne’s Golden Triangle, hand-harvested and French oak-fermented. Light gold, it is a weighty, arrestingly savoury, concentrated and complex wine, with deep, ripe, peachy, slightly spicy flavours and a rich, well-rounded finish. Gisborne chardonnay at its finest, it is already delicious. $70

Radburnd Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

From Kate Radburnd, best known for her long spell at Pask (1990-2017), this wine is notably refined. Richly fragrant, it is mouthfilling, with deep, ripe stonefruit flavours, finely integrated oak, and lovely depth and harmony. Already delicious, it is an outstanding, tightly structured wine, likely to be at its best 2024-plus. $85

Villa Maria Single Vineyard McDiarmid Hill Barrique Fermented Chardonnay 2020 (5 stars)

This is one of Gisborne’s greatest-ever chardonnays. Hand-picked from mature vines grown on a north-facing hill at Pātūtahi, it was fermented and matured in French oak barriques. Fragrant, with a slightly smoky bouquet, it is powerful, with bottomless depth of ripe, peachy, spicy, complex flavours, finely balanced acidity and a rich, savoury, resounding finish. (14.5% alc/vol) $50

Waipara Pioneer Jillian Chardonnay 2019 (5 stars)

This distinctive, notably concentrated wine was hand-harvested from vines planted at Waipara in 1982. Crafted by Alan McCorkindale, a highly experienced winemaker, it is weighty, with intense stonefruit flavours, highly complex and savoury, finely balanced acidity and a harmonious, enduring finish. $200

Sweet white

Framingham F-Series Marlborough Riesling Auslese 2021 (5 stars)

This beautiful wine was hand-picked at an advanced level of ripeness, with 20% botrytis (noble rot) infection. Richly scented, with lovely poise, it has concentrated, peachy flavours, a hint of apricot, gentle honeyed notes, fresh, balanced acidity and a sweet, long-lasting finish. (8.5% alc/vol) 375ml $70

Sparkling

Esses Millésime Kaikōura Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle 2016 (5 stars)

This classy bubbly is from mature pinot noir and chardonnay vines at Kaikōura. Disgorged after five years’ ageing on its yeast lees, it has a highly fragrant, yeasty, complex bouquet. Vigorous, with searching, peachy, citrusy, yeasty, gently biscuity flavours and an almost dry, persistent finish, it’s a “complete” package, well worth discovering. (12% alc/vol) $75

Red

Askerne The Tere Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2019 (5 stars)

Instantly appealing, this graceful, youthful red was estate-grown near Havelock North and matured in French oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is fleshy, savoury and supple, with excellent flavour depth, vigour and harmony. $50

Astrolabe Wrekin Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2020 (5 stars)

Certified organic, this distinguished red was hand-harvested in the Southern Valleys and matured for 10 months in French oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is powerful, highly concentrated and finely structured, with dense cherry, plum and spice flavours, complex, savoury, vigorous and still extremely youthful. Best drinking 2025-plus. $65

Black Estate Netherwood North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2020 (5 stars)

Certified organic, this refined, harmonious red is from the first hill-grown vineyard in North Canterbury, established in 1986. Barrel-matured, and bottled unfined and unfiltered, it is an elegant, medium to full-bodied wine, with concentrated, ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, complex, savoury and supple. (12.5% alc/vol) $65

Burn Cottage Burn Cottage Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 (5 stars)

Estate-grown in the foothills of the Pisa Range, this organically certified red is already delicious. Deep, bright ruby, it is beautifully fragrant, mouthfilling and supple, with generous, youthful cherry, plum and spice flavours in a notably refined, harmonious style. $70

Carrick The Magnetic Organic Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 (5 stars)

This outstanding young red is deep ruby, mouthfilling, vibrant and savoury, with concentrated cherry, plum and spice flavours, finely balanced tannins, and great structure and complexity. Benchmark stuff, it should mature gracefully for a decade and is certified organic. $65

Destiny Bay Mystae 2019 (5 stars)

Already delicious, but very ageworthy, this Waiheke Island red is based on cabernet sauvignon (59%), blended with smaller amounts of merlot, malbec, cabernet franc and petit verdot. Aged in French and American oak casks, it is dark, fragrant, mouthfilling and supple, with excellent concentration of fresh, ripe blackcurrant, plum, spice and nut flavours and impressive complexity and structure. $375

Greenhough Hope Vineyard Nelson Pinot Noir 2019 (5 stars)

This is one of Nelson’s greatest reds, estate-grown and hand-picked on an elevated terrace of the south-eastern Waimea Plains, where the vines, planted in gravelly loam clays, have an average age of more than 20 years. Certified organic, it is full-bodied and finely structured, with rich cherry, red-berry and spice flavours, notably complex and savoury, and a harmonious finish. A “complete” wine, it’s already delicious. $50

Hans Herzog Marlborough Grandezza 2019 (5 stars)

Promoted as New Zealand’s first “Super Tuscan-inspired red”, this notably refined blend of estate-grown sangiovese (50%), cabernet franc (25%) and cabernet sauvignon (25%) was matured for two years in French oak barriques. Deeply coloured, it is an authoritative wine, mouthfilling and concentrated, with rich, vibrant blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, fresh acidity, supple tannins and a finely structured, lasting finish. Certified organic. $99

Obsidian Reserve Waiheke Island Montepulciano 2020 (5 stars)

Likely to be long-lived, this is a powerful, sweet-fruited red. Deeply coloured, it is weighty and vibrant, with impressive density of berryish, spicy flavours, a vague hint of liquorice, savoury, nutty notes adding complexity, and a well-structured finish. Best drinking 2025-plus. (14.5% alc/vol) $68

Passage Rock Reserve Waiheke Island Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (5 stars)

From an outstanding vintage, this is a dark, mouthfilling, concentrated red, with beautifully ripe, blackcurrant-like flavours, fine tannins and a lasting finish. A deep, youthful, well-structured red, it is well worth cellaring to 2027-plus. $85

Pisa Range Estate Soli Vero Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020 (5 stars)

This classy red from Bendigo is a single-vineyard wine (soli vero means “soil truth”), matured in French oak barriques. Deep ruby, it is highly fragrant, full-bodied and sweet-fruited, with rich, vibrant cherry, plum and spice flavours, complex and savoury, and ripe, supple tannins. Still youthful, it’s well worth cellaring to 2025-plus. (14.5% alc/vol) $60

Prophet’s Rock Cuvée aux Antipodes Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019

Estate-grown at 320-400m above sea level at Bendigo, this classy, deeply coloured red should flourish for a decade. Refined and supple, it is elegant, fresh and concentrated, with deep cherry, plum and spice flavours that are complex, savoury, lively and long. $120

Puriri Hills Harmonie du Soir 2015 (5 stars)

Estate-grown at Clevedon, in South Auckland, this regional classic is merlot-based, with smaller amounts of cabernet franc, carménère, cabernet sauvignon and malbec. The classy, youthful 2015 is notably bordeaux-like. Deeply coloured, it is fragrant, mouthfilling and smooth, with rich, ripe blackcurrant, plum, herb and spice flavours, seasoned with nutty oak, and with excellent vigour, complexity, structure and harmony. $120

Quartz Reef Bendigo Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 (5 stars)

Certified organic and biodynamic, this Bendigo red was hand-picked from vines planted in 1998. Enticingly perfumed, it has mouthfilling body and deep, ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours that are nutty, savoury and complex. A harmonious wine, delicious in its youth, it is also well worth cellaring. $55

Te Mata Estate Bullnose Syrah 2020 (5 stars)

This graceful red is a great vintage of Bullnose. Estate-grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle and the Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, it is dark and highly perfumed. Full-bodied, with youthful, beautifully ripe blackcurrant, plum and black-pepper flavours, it shows impressive freshness and density, with a backbone of supple, fine-grained tannins, and a long, finely poised finish. Best drinking 2025-plus. $75

Unison Selection Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot 2016 (5 stars)

Maturing gracefully, this blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot was estate-grown, hand-harvested and barrel-aged for 20 months. Deep and still youthful in colour, it is rich, savoury and finely textured, with concentrated, ripe, blackcurrant-like flavours, seasoned with nutty oak, and excellent vigour, complexity and harmony. $70

Valli Bendigo Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020 (5 stars)

This classy red is deep ruby, fragrant and sweet-fruited. Mouthfilling, it has strong cherry, plum and spice flavours, complex and savoury, and the trademark gracefulness of winemaker Grant Taylor’s reds. Concentrated and well structured, it should be long-lived. $75

Wild Earth Earth & Sky Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 (5 stars)

This finely crafted, youthful red was grown at Bannockburn and matured for a year in French oak barriques. Deep, bright ruby, it is deliciously mouthfilling and sweet-fruited, with rich, ripe cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours that are complex, vigorous, savoury and lingering. $65

Note: all wines are 13-14% alc/volume, unless stated otherwise.