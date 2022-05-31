Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are following in Prince Harry's steps and moving countries. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have reportedly relocated to Portugal.

The couple is said to have left England with their 1-year-old son, August, and relocated to Portugal after Brooksbank landed a life-changing new job with a multimillionaire property tycoon, the Daily Mirror reported.

They are currently splitting their time between the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, south of Lisbon, and London after businessman Mike Meldman employed Brooksbank to work in sales, marketing and promotion for the private resort.

The resort is currently under development and will reportedly include 300 houses.

A source told the Mirror that it's a "very exciting time" for the royal couple.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The Telegraph later reported that when in London, the new family who have been living at Frogmore Cottage – will instead use Ivy Cottage. The hybrid living situation is so the princess can continue carrying out her job at Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently renewed their lease on Frogmore cottage, although it is not clear whether that means they plan to spend more time there.

Renewing the lease on the abode, which was due to expire on March 31, ensures Harry can still serve as one of the Queen's four Counsellors of State, because the Windsor address qualifies him as being domiciled in the UK.

Princess Eugenie with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August. Photo / Instagram @princesseugenie

The couple, and their children Archie and Lilibet, currently reside in their mansion in Montecito, California but will be staying at the cottage during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

It was revealed yesterday the Queen will likely miss her favourite sporting event to attend Lilibet's first birthday on June 4. It will be the first time the 96-year-old monarch - who Lilibet is named after - will meet her great-granddaughter.

The Daily Mail has reported if Her Majesty attends the happy occasion she will miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, but claimed the decision to miss the event has also come down to her desire to "pace herself" following recent health and mobility problems.

However, it is unclear how the family will celebrate Lilibet's birthday after a source told the Sun, "Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet's birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn't much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a 1-year-old".

"These events have been planned far in advance and the Sussexes have not exactly made their plans clear or public."