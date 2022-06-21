We just don't hear about an epidemic of drug-related deaths in New Zealand like you see in the US. Says Lee Suckling. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Every other week at a cottage in Auckland's Albert Park, there's a pop-up drug testing station. Often reserved for music festivals, this free service tests the safety of recreational drugs.

It is run by KnowYourStuffNZ, which, rightly so, exists to highlight the issue that so many drugs out there are cut with very dangerous substances that could kill you.

According to this organisation, "drug checking services are offered in a few other countries like Netherlands, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Spain. However, they all still operate in a legal grey area, in that they're not explicitly illegal - but they're not legal either".

Six months ago, one of my closest friends died suddenly.

He was at a nightclub in San Francisco. Somebody gave him a tab of MDMA – a regular occurrence amongst friends and acquaintances in almost every club around the world – and he thought he was going to be able to dance the night away with his mates.

Within the hour he was on the floor having a seizure. Seventy-two hours later, his life support was turned off.

My friend was one of the 107,000 Americans who died of a drug overdose in 2021. His tab was cut with the synthetic opioid fentanyl – which is responsible for the majority of those overdoses.

According to the New York Times, fentanyl, a fast-acting drug that is 100 times as powerful as morphine, is increasingly added surreptitiously to other illegally manufactured drugs.

There are suggestions up to 40 per cent of recreational drugs in the US are cut with it. If my friend had access to a pop-up drug testing centre, maybe he would be alive today.

Maybe over 100,000 other Americans would too.

This brings me back to the New Zealand context. We do not have the same opioid crisis that the US endures, true, but we do have a serious meth problem. Methamphetamine is cheaply and easily made locally, unlike many other drugs that must be imported.

There's a joke amongst partying communities, "whenever you have a tab of MDMA in New Zealand and it's really good, it's not just MDMA. It's meth".

It's a gag that most partygoers laugh off. But it is no joke. We just don't hear about an epidemic of drug-related deaths in New Zealand like you see in the US.

Yet I believe it's our future in this country. With turf wars escalating, gangs (as the key suppliers of drugs) will each be looking for opportunities to gain a better market share and adding lower-priced -and dangerous - ingredients to lower prices.

Such makes the case for drug testing to be completely legal, and not have to operate under this grey area. It will literally save lives. Copious amounts of them.

The illegal market for recreational party drugs in New Zealand is increasingly unpredictable. The true make-up of a drug, whether a tab, a powder, a liquid, or something else, is impossible to know from looking at it or smelling it. You can only know and understand the risks of what you're taking if you know what's in it.

I understand the conservative solution to this problem – one which appears in parliamentary discussions, "expert" comments, and social media whenever drug testing is discussed – seems simple. "Just don't take drugs".

This is unrealistic. It's the same as telling the public, "just don't drink alcohol" to solve New Zealand's binge-drinking culture, or, "just stop eating" to solve our obesity epidemic.

People are always going to take recreational drugs, just like they'll eat and drink.

You don't have to be a drug addict to do recreational drugs either: they are commonly indulged for occasions by people from all walks of life. Including (and sometimes especially) the most high-powered and successful.

I don't want to see another one of my friends die of a drug overdose, after taking something that is not as advertised. As the post-lockdown partying continues into the winter and will only increase for summer 2022, there will be more Kiwis than ever trying recreational drugs this year.

They deserve free, 100 per cent legal, and discreet protection.