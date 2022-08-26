Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast. Photo / Spotify

Candid photos of Meghan Markle have emerged on Twitter, showing the royal as we rarely see her.

The 41-year-old mother of two, who is usually immaculately styled, can be seen sporting her natural curls and no make-up in the snaps, which were seemingly screenshotted from a private Zoom call.

In other photos which were posted on the social media platform, Meghan's 3-year-old son Archie could be seen sitting on her lap, while her mum, Doria Ragland, also made a cameo.

Prince Harry, 37, is currently in Africa as part of his role as president of African Parks, where he's embarking on a tour of the Bazaruto Archipelago, while Meghan remains at their Montecito home with their children Archie and Lilibet, 1.

It's been a big week for the former Suits actress, who released the first episode of her long-awaited Spotify podcast, Archetypes, on Wednesday.

Omgggg!!!!😱😱 New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!😍😍❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4KLHmdiyTY — Lily Revin (@LuckyRevin) August 22, 2022

The series – which was first announced two years ago after the Sussexes signed a deal with the streamer reportedly worth more than $30 million – began with Meghan explaining that she was presenting an "unfiltered" version of herself.

"People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they've never gotten to know," she said.

"Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to: 'Hey, it's me'. I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and … Yeah, it's fun."

For the debut episode, Meghan sat down with tennis champion and friend Serena Williams, in which she spoke about the horror moment she found out her 4-month-old baby Archie's nursery had caught fire during their royal tour of South Africa in 2019 – although, thankfully, he was momentarily out of the room with his nanny.

The rare photos of a stripped-back Meghan have surfaced on Twitter. Photo / Twitter @JustJuliette

Meghan explained how she was then separated from her son and forced to attend a royal engagement.

"As a mother, you go, 'Oh, my God, what?' " she said.

"Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement.

"I said, 'This doesn't make any sense. Can you just tell people what happened?' And I think the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.

"And part of the humanising and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we're put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.

"Because we did – we had to leave our baby."

While the show divided listeners, Meghan has managed to dethrone US podcast king Joe Rogan to take the title of most popular podcast on Spotify.

The Duchess knocked Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience off the number one spot on Friday.