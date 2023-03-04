Tomato & ricotta tarts. Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re not quite ready to herald in another season – there’s still time to put late-summer produce in the spotlight and bask in the metaphorical sunshine a little longer.

All recipes / Angela Casley

Melon & marinated feta salad with basil. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Melon & marinated feta salad with basil

Serves 4

200g feta, cubed

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp finely chopped oregano

½ tsp caraway seeds

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ lemon, zest only

Basil leaves, to sprinkle

Dressing

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp orange juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp runny honey

Salad

2 cups honeydew melon, cubed

2 cups watermelon, cubed

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Garlic pita, to serve

1. Into a container place the feta, garlic, oregano, caraway, chilli, oil and lemon zest. Place the top on and tip over to cover the feta in the marinade. Refrigerate until needed.

2. To make the dressing, in a small jar combine the lemon juice, orange juice, oil and honey.

3. Place the melons into a lunchbox or on to a plate. Top with feta, scatter basil leaves and drizzle with dressing.

4. Warm through some garlic pita to serve.

TOP TIP

Choose a watermelon by the colour of its pale spot (the area where the melon has been resting on the ground as it grows). The more yellow it is, the sweeter.

Sweetcorn ribs with chipotle sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweetcorn ribs with chipotle sauce

Serves 4

2 cobs corn, peeled

Chipotle sauce

2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup yoghurt

1 Tbsp lime zest

Coriander leaves, to garnish

1. Cut corn cobs in half. Then each half down the middle, then each half into four, leaving a bit of core on each.

2. To make the sauce in a bowl combine the peppers, mayo, yoghurt and lime zest.

3. Heat a barbecue or grill pan to a medium heat. Cook the ribs in batches, turning 2 or 3 times during cooking until nicely charred. They take around 5-6 minutes. While hot, brush with a little of the sauce.

4. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side and a sprinkle of coriander.

Tomato & ricotta tarts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tomato & ricotta tarts

Makes 8

3 cups fresh mixed tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

Salt and freshly ground pepper

400g block puff pastry

1 egg, whisked with a fork

Filling

150g ricotta

1 egg

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 160C.

2. Cut any large tomatoes in half or quarters. Place them on a baking tray. Add the oil, thyme and salt and pepper and toss together. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until softened and squidgy.

3. Turn the oven up to 180C.

4. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured bench. Cut 8 x 8cm discs. With a sharp knife cut a rim 1cm from the edge, without cutting right through. Place the discs on to a flat baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush the edges with egg and prick the centres a few times with a fork. Place into the oven for 15 minutes until puffed and lightly browned. Remove from the oven, you may need to carefully push the centres down. Watch for steam.

5. In a small bowl, combine the ricotta, egg and salt and pepper. Place a little into the centre of each pastry case and smooth with the back of a spoon. Top with tomatoes.

6. Place back into the oven for 10 minutes until the centre is just set. Remove and cool slightly.

7. Serve with a side salad.

Roasted pepper & courgette frittata. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted pepper & courgette frittata

Serves 2-4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium potato, thinly sliced

1 courgette, grated

4 eggs, whisked and seasoned

1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced

1 cup basil leaves, plus extra for garnish

¼ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Heat the oil in a small heavy-based frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and potato cooking for 5-8 minutes until the potato is completely softened.

3. Add the courgette, cooking for a further 3 minutes. Pour in the eggs, stir through half the pepper and basil leaves.

4. Sprinkle over the cheese and place into the oven for 20 minutes until just set in the middle.

5. Remove, cool, and tip on to a serving platter or take in the pan to the picnic.

6. To serve top with the remaining roasted pepper and extra basil leaves.