Last minute Xmas gift guide: The best gifts for kids of all ages

Still trying to finish the last of the Christmas shopping? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. Our gift guide for kids of all ages, from 0 through to teens, has plenty of ideas for gifts that you can grab this week.

Finding the perfect gift for kids is one of the trickiest gift-buying arts to master.

There are so many toys and trinkets to choose from and how can you be sure they don’t already have it, they won’t quickly grow out of it, and that it won’t do their parents’ heads in?

It can be really stressful trying to get gift buying for the little ones right, but fear not we’ve got you sorted.

From ages 0 right through to teens, this gift guide has something for everyone.

0-5

My first words in Māori

My First Words in Māori. Photo / Supplied

Help the tamariki in your life to korero Māori with this gem of an early learning tool from Stacey Morrison. It’s fun, it’s interactive and you might even learn something too.

$19.99 from The Market

Duplo wild animals of South America

Duplo Wild Animals of South America. Photo / Supplied

Share precious developmental milestones with the tiny tot in your life with this gorgeous set by Duplo. It’s full of characters and colours for some fun hands-on learning.

$81 from The Warehouse

Peppa plush

Peppa Pig Plush. Photo / Supplied

Everyone loves Peppa and this adorable eco-collectable plush is the perfect bedtime buddy.

$14 from The Warehouse

Barbie Fashionista & Wheelchair

Barbie Fashionista & Wheelchair. Photo / Supplied

Barbie looks every bit the fashionista with this set that includes a fully functional wheelchair and a seriously cool fit.

$30 from The Warehouse

Construction vehicle building set

Construction Vehicle Building Set. Photo / Supplied

There’s not a kid alive who doesn’t like breaking out a construction vehicle for some sandpit fun. This set lets kids build their own vehicles and includes tools fit for purpose.

$29 from Kmart

Antics Tui bird with sound

Antics Tui Bird. Photo / Supplied

This sweet soft plush toy comes with realistic Tui sounds and two characteristic white tuffs.

$23 from Ballantynes

Nee Naw The Little Fire Engine book

Nee Naw the Little Fire Engine. Photo / Supplied

This hilarious and sweet kids’ book is packed full of lessons about being able to achieve big things even when you are small. Plus there’s a hilarious near-poo mention which is sure to get a giggle.

$19.79 from The Nile

Wilson and Frenchy fruit PJs

Wilson & Frenchy Fruit PJs. Photo / Supplied

These adorable PJs are perfect for Christmas morning fun and are super soft, but cool enough for hot summer nights.

$40 from Naked Baby

Sunnylife swim vest

Sunnylife Swim Vest. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to cute gifts, this might just be the cutest. Help keep your little guppy safe in the water with this monster swim vest.

$69.99 from Amazon Surf

5-10

Zuru Smashers Dino Island Skull

Zuru Smashers Dino Skull. Photo / Supplied

They’ve seen the ads; they’ve watched the YouTube unboxings and now get them their dream gift with this Zuru Smashers Dino Island Skull. Just don’t open the green packs of goo on Nana’s white carpet.

$69 from The Warehouse

Lego Classic Creative Monsters

Lego Classic Creative Monsters. Photo / Supplied

Let their imagination go wild with this creative monster set. They can use the guide to help them build a monster figurine or go off the grid and freestyle it.

$13 from The Warehouse

Imaginext Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino

Imaginext : Jurassic World Dinosaur. Photo / Supplied

It roars, it shakes, it rumbles and it’s absolutely massive. It’s a sure win under the tree, but be sure to buy extra wrapping paper for this gigantic dino.

$106.92 from Trade Me

Little Live Pets Scruff-a-luvs Cutie Cuts

Little Live Pets Scruff-a-luvs Cutie Cuts. Photo / Supplied

Why are kids toy names so long? Now that we addressed the elephant in the room, crack into this scruffy cutie. This adorable set contains a pet that you can trim, pamper and love.

$27 from Trade Me

Lego Jurrasic Park T-Rex Breakout

Lego T-Rex Breakout. Photo / Supplied

Can they tell a velociraptor from an indoraptor? A triceratops from a zuniceratops? If the answer to both of the above was yes, then this is the epic gift for them.

$99.99 from Lego

Zuru Robo Alive snake

Zuru Robo Alive Snake. Photo / Supplied

With a light-up mouth, this snake can even hunt for prey in the dark. Let it loose on your friends and family for a scare this Christmas.

$25 from The Warehouse

Fruit hooded towel – Adairs

Adairs Hooded Fruit Towel. Photo / Supplied

This sweet hooded towel from Adairs will keep your beach babe snug and dry after a dip in the ocean. It’s super soft and super cute.

$44.99 - $54.99 from Adairs

145 Pack Scentos Scented Stationery Activities Case

Scentos Stationery Pack. Photo / Supplied

Unleash their inner artist with this scented stationery set complete with 145 pieces of creative fun.

$18 from Kmart

Bestway H2O splash blobs

Bestway H2O splash blobs. Photo / Supplied

If you have little water lovers in your life, why not get a gift that they all can enjoy? Splash Blobs are perfect for the hot Kiwi outdoors on Christmas Day. Just be sure to slip, slop and slap because they will be out there for hours.

$59 from Trade Tested

Pixar’s Lightyear - Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear

Pixar's Lightyear - Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear. Photo / Supplied

Fuel Buzz up and watch real vapour come from his jetpack as he heads to infinity and beyond.

$94 from Trade Me

10+

Zuru X-Shot Skins Last Stand

Zuru X-Shot Skins Last Stand. Photo / Supplied

Unleash chaos this Christmas with the Zuru Z-Shot Skins. With fresh new designs and features for 2022 there’s bound to be war once these are unwrapped.

$35 from The Warehouse

Smiggle backpack

Smiggle Backpack. Photo / Supplied

No kid wants to think about school during the Christmas holidays, but watch their eyes light up when they unwrap this cool-girl backpack on the big day. Now they can zip up their school supplies in style.

$74.99 from Smiggle

Jason Mason and the World’s Most Powerful Itching Powder

Jason Mason and the World's Most Powerful Itching Powder book. Photo / Supplied

Did you know you can actually achieve anything you set your mind to? Remind little ones of the amazing power within them with this hilarious book by Jason Gunn.

$19.99 from Paper Plus

Miki nail art carousel

Miki Nail Art Carousel. Photo / Supplied

Get ready for some nail salon fun with this set from Miki which is packed full of bright colours. Perfect for the coolest little lady in your life.

$29.99 from Farmers

Gaming voucher

Gaming Voucher. Photo / Supplied

What do you buy the teen who always has their nose in a game? Instead of opting for an outdoorsy gift in hopes of luring them out, why not just give them what they really want?

Available from Gift Station

Crocs

Crocs. Photo / Supplied

They are the coolest shoe of the season and there’s virtually no teen who doesn’t want a pair. They can wear them as a scuff, or strap up to opt-in on sport mode.

$69.99 from Crocs

Tommy Girl perfume

Tommy Girl Perfume. Photo / Supplied

Tommy Girl is timeless, it’s fresh and it’s perfect for the young perfume collector. Plus the packaging is very Y2K chic, so they will be tres on trend.

$59.99 from The Market

16 Brand face mask

Sixteen Brand Face Mask. Photo / Supplied

Pop one or two of these sheet masks in with a gift for the ultimate pamper top-up. They are packed full of skin-loving ingredients and super affordable.

$2 from Mecca

Hydro Flask water bottle

Hydro flask. Photo / Supplied

Hydro Flasks might just be the “it” gift of the season and with so many colours to choose from there’s bound to be one for the kid in your life.

$69.99 from North Beach

Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader

Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader. Photo / Supplied

Kids can relive an epic Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader duel from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with this exciting set - unless dad gets his hands on it first!

$89.99 from Lego

