Last minute Xmas gift guide: The best gifts for kids of all ages

Still trying to finish the last of the Christmas shopping? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. Our gift guide for kids of all ages, from 0 through to teens, has plenty of ideas for gifts that you can grab this week.
Finding the perfect gift for kids is one of the trickiest gift-buying arts to master.
There are so many toys and trinkets to choose from and how can you be sure they don’t already have it, they won’t quickly grow out of it, and that it won’t do their parents’ heads in?
It can be really stressful trying to get gift buying for the little ones right, but fear not we’ve got you sorted.
From ages 0 right through to teens, this gift guide has something for everyone.
0-5
My first words in Māori
Help the tamariki in your life to korero Māori with this gem of an early learning tool from Stacey Morrison. It’s fun, it’s interactive and you might even learn something too.
Duplo wild animals of South America
Share precious developmental milestones with the tiny tot in your life with this gorgeous set by Duplo. It’s full of characters and colours for some fun hands-on learning.
Peppa plush
Everyone loves Peppa and this adorable eco-collectable plush is the perfect bedtime buddy.
Barbie Fashionista & Wheelchair
Barbie looks every bit the fashionista with this set that includes a fully functional wheelchair and a seriously cool fit.
Construction vehicle building set
There’s not a kid alive who doesn’t like breaking out a construction vehicle for some sandpit fun. This set lets kids build their own vehicles and includes tools fit for purpose.
Antics Tui bird with sound
This sweet soft plush toy comes with realistic Tui sounds and two characteristic white tuffs.
Nee Naw The Little Fire Engine book
This hilarious and sweet kids’ book is packed full of lessons about being able to achieve big things even when you are small. Plus there’s a hilarious near-poo mention which is sure to get a giggle.
Wilson and Frenchy fruit PJs
These adorable PJs are perfect for Christmas morning fun and are super soft, but cool enough for hot summer nights.
Sunnylife swim vest
When it comes to cute gifts, this might just be the cutest. Help keep your little guppy safe in the water with this monster swim vest.
5-10
Zuru Smashers Dino Island Skull
They’ve seen the ads; they’ve watched the YouTube unboxings and now get them their dream gift with this Zuru Smashers Dino Island Skull. Just don’t open the green packs of goo on Nana’s white carpet.
Lego Classic Creative Monsters
Let their imagination go wild with this creative monster set. They can use the guide to help them build a monster figurine or go off the grid and freestyle it.
Imaginext Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino
It roars, it shakes, it rumbles and it’s absolutely massive. It’s a sure win under the tree, but be sure to buy extra wrapping paper for this gigantic dino.
Little Live Pets Scruff-a-luvs Cutie Cuts
Why are kids toy names so long? Now that we addressed the elephant in the room, crack into this scruffy cutie. This adorable set contains a pet that you can trim, pamper and love.
Lego Jurrasic Park T-Rex Breakout
Can they tell a velociraptor from an indoraptor? A triceratops from a zuniceratops? If the answer to both of the above was yes, then this is the epic gift for them.
Zuru Robo Alive snake
With a light-up mouth, this snake can even hunt for prey in the dark. Let it loose on your friends and family for a scare this Christmas.
Fruit hooded towel – Adairs
This sweet hooded towel from Adairs will keep your beach babe snug and dry after a dip in the ocean. It’s super soft and super cute.
145 Pack Scentos Scented Stationery Activities Case
Unleash their inner artist with this scented stationery set complete with 145 pieces of creative fun.
Bestway H2O splash blobs
If you have little water lovers in your life, why not get a gift that they all can enjoy? Splash Blobs are perfect for the hot Kiwi outdoors on Christmas Day. Just be sure to slip, slop and slap because they will be out there for hours.
Pixar’s Lightyear - Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear
Fuel Buzz up and watch real vapour come from his jetpack as he heads to infinity and beyond.
10+
Zuru X-Shot Skins Last Stand
Unleash chaos this Christmas with the Zuru Z-Shot Skins. With fresh new designs and features for 2022 there’s bound to be war once these are unwrapped.
Smiggle backpack
No kid wants to think about school during the Christmas holidays, but watch their eyes light up when they unwrap this cool-girl backpack on the big day. Now they can zip up their school supplies in style.
Jason Mason and the World’s Most Powerful Itching Powder
Did you know you can actually achieve anything you set your mind to? Remind little ones of the amazing power within them with this hilarious book by Jason Gunn.
Miki nail art carousel
Get ready for some nail salon fun with this set from Miki which is packed full of bright colours. Perfect for the coolest little lady in your life.
Gaming voucher
What do you buy the teen who always has their nose in a game? Instead of opting for an outdoorsy gift in hopes of luring them out, why not just give them what they really want?
Crocs
They are the coolest shoe of the season and there’s virtually no teen who doesn’t want a pair. They can wear them as a scuff, or strap up to opt-in on sport mode.
Tommy Girl perfume
Tommy Girl is timeless, it’s fresh and it’s perfect for the young perfume collector. Plus the packaging is very Y2K chic, so they will be tres on trend.
16 Brand face mask
Pop one or two of these sheet masks in with a gift for the ultimate pamper top-up. They are packed full of skin-loving ingredients and super affordable.
Hydro Flask water bottle
Hydro Flasks might just be the “it” gift of the season and with so many colours to choose from there’s bound to be one for the kid in your life.
Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader
Kids can relive an epic Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader duel from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with this exciting set - unless dad gets his hands on it first!
