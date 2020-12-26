Kmart shopper's $11 'game-changing' hack goes viral

Kmart shopper's $10 'game-changing' hack goes viral. Photo / TikTok/relaxn.jaxn

Almost anything Kmart-related, especially if it's a hack, tends to go viral and it appears this $10 fan is no different.

An Aussie TikTok user, who goes by the name of Mark Jackson, recently took to the popular platform to share what has been described as a "game changer" for creating social media content.

While it appears to be just a fan with a light, the Aussie dad revealed that there's much more to the "cheap" Kmart buy with his video garnering just under half a million views.

The $10 Kmart ring light fan hack that's captivated TikTok users. Photo / TikTok/relaxn.jaxn

"I heard about this $10 ring light hack from Kmart," he begins the clip.

"I thought I'd grab one, bring it home and give it a go.

"It's actually a fan, a ring light and another light. I chucked it on my tripod and I gave it a crack."

To his amazement it worked just as good as similar versions that can cost almost quadruple the price.

Aussie TikTok user Mark Jackson shared how the camping fan can be used to create TikTok videos. Photo / TikTok/relaxn.jaxn

Essentially, ring lights are used by influencers or those creating professional online content as it allows the light to diffuse your face, giving the photograph a subtle but stunning glow.

So whether it be a video recording or a selfie, it helps produce perfectly balanced lighting.

And the $10 "hack" left fellow TikTok users stunned with some saying they couldn't wait to nab the affordable fan.

"Thanks, that's a steal," one person commented.

"Damn $10 bucks. I'm off to Kmart," wrote another.

"Lol just incase you want the light and some air for your TikToks lol," a third person commented, while some branded it the "the Beyonce fan light".

He put it on his tripod and gave it a 'crack'. Photo / TikTok/relaxn.jaxn

"Beyonce fan omggg," a very excited TikTok user wrote.

"Omg I want one," demanded another.

Some were left confused by the hack, with one person questioning its purpose.

"Not really a hack if it does what it's meant to do though," one person said, to which Mark responded, "but it's made for camping, not for making Tiktoks lol!"

Mark said it was "definitely worth it" for $10, adding that you can switch the fan off and just use the light when taking selfies or recording videos.

However, a couple of people noted the batteries don't last very long.

"They're good but the batteries don't last more than about half an hour," one Kmart shopper wrote.

"Battery doesn't last long at all," added another.

The light completely changes the selfie. Photo / TikTok/relaxn.jaxn

If you're keen to give it a go, the item can be found in the camping section of Kmart or can be purchased online.

But if you're after the "real" selfie light, the retailer has a 10 inch selfie ring light pack for

$39 — you just won't get the added "Beyonce fan" effect.