Toni 'Storm' Rossall was born in Auckland. Photo / via Instagram

A Kiwi-born professional wrestling star has revealed she made $36,000 in her debut week on OnlyFans.

Toni "Storm" Rossall, 26, joined the adult content-sharing website on March 19 and told a New York podcast she pocketed the amount in subscription fees in her first weekend.

Rossall was born in Auckland but moved to the Gold Coast with her mother when she was four years old. She made her professional wrestling debut in 2015 and became a WWE star before moving this year to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rossall says she doesn't do 'porn' on OnlyFans. Photo / via Instagram

During a recent interview on the Carton & Roberts podcast, Rossall clarified that she's not sharing "porn" to her account, instead posting "sexy" images to keep her fans happy.

"It's not exactly porn, what I am doing," she said. 'I think you've got the wrong idea. Yeah, I don't do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price, that's all I do."

"Not so much crazy hardcore scenes or anything in that nature..." she added. "I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans.

"Not that there's anything wrong with being a porn star, but I don't do porn."

Rossall's mother sold hot dogs at wrestling shows in order to secure her daughter's in-ring education.

"When I was 10 I was a huge fan of the Hardy Boys, Mickie James and Trish and I was like 'I want to be like that'," she told The Sun in 2018.

Charlie Morgan of Great Britain fights Toni Storm during the Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 final at Alexandra Palace on May 7, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

"I remember there was a moment with my mum when she said to me 'you're going to be like those bloody wrestlers' and I thought to myself 'you know what mum, yes I am!' And that's what I did."

She moved to Liverpool in the UK to further her dreams, training under Dean Allmark, before attending WWE try-outs in 2014 and 2015.

Her talents soon caught the eye of Triple H and WWE and she became part of the NXT UK brand.

In 2019, Rossall was forced to delete both her Twitter and Instagram accounts after naked photos and a video were leaked online.