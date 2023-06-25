A New Zealand TikToker has sent users of the social media app into a spiral after revealing her “crazy” banana peeling hack that promises zero mess and ironically, no peeling.

Posting a short video on the video-sharing platform, Isabella Jackson - who goes by Campingkiwi on the app - shared with users her aggressive way of opening a banana which sees her hold the fruit on both ends and snap it in half instead of opening it by using the stem.

She explained the hack has been used in her family ever since she can remember and while she notices many people find it strange to open the fruit that way, it’s all she knows.

In a follow-up from her first video where she was seen snapping the banana in half, she shared a second video in response to one follower who said she would still have to “peel” the yellow fruit. Jackson proved them wrong and filmed herself holding the bottom of the fruit before she “squeezes” the fruit out “like a glue stick”.

The New Zealander - who has received over four million views on her video and thousands of comments, went on to joke that many people have called her a “witch” because of the crafty hack.

“It’s very efficient and not nearly as violent as everyone thinks,” she said adding, “You don’t actually have to peel them once you’ve snapped them,” and explained that she’d still have to go about eating the fruit the same way.

“You snap them open, then you can just squeeze the bottom, and they come out like a glue stick.”

Many viewers of the video took to the comment section to share their reaction with one person writing, “That snap is one of the most satisfying things I’ve ever seen or heard.”

Isabella Jackson - who goes by Campingkiwi on TikTok, has shared a 'crazy' way of opening a banana. Photo / TikTok

Another said, “I’m going to buy a banana just to try this,” however others queried the hack and pointed out it may only work on the fruit when it isn’t quite ripe.

One said, “It snaps if it’s riper, but it doesn’t squeeze and just turns to mush,” while another said, “I don’t trust a banana that snaps that easily to not leave my mouth feeling starchy.” A third added, “it’s so violent”.