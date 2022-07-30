Kiwi model Georgia Fowler announces her engagement. Video / Georgia Fowler

Kiwi Victoria's Secret model and Project Runway host Georgia Fowler has taken to Instagram to reveal she and partner Nathan Dalah are engaged.

Fowler, 30, who is based in Sydney, shared a heartwarming video with her 1.3 million followers showing the moment Dalah dropped to one knee.

Captioning the video Fowler said, "Nathan was getting so into this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised us all, including the client - dropping a knee to ask me to marry him."

Adding, "Of course, I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you're definitely the one for me. I can't wait to be your wife, here's to forever."

The video shows the loved up couple sitting cosily with each other while Dalah says, "I would say that, I have this really crazy idea, and I know it wasn't part of the plan or part of the shoot, but I'm gonna do it anyway."

The CEO and co-founder of restaurant chain Fishbowl then repeated himself, "I am going to do it."

A confused Fowler – who had been sitting on his knee, nervously laughed and asked him "What are you doing?" Before he manoeuvres himself onto one knee and gushingly asks his girlfriend of two years, "I wanted to see if you will marry me?"

Fowler grins and giggles before saying, "Yes, I will", which quickly results in the crew on set erupting into a series of cheers for the newly engaged couple.

Their engagement comes almost one year after the couple welcomed their first child together on September 17.

"Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much," Fowler announced at the time with a post on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the newborn.

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom before relocating to Sydney and New York, where she gained international recognition as a model.

The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well as carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.

Previously the model had been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo DiCaprio, but the businessman Dalah has stolen her heart.