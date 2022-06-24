Gemma Warby is actually a 37-year-old mum-of-five. Photo / Instagram@gemma_warby

With her plump glowing skin, shiny auburn hair and trendy modern outfits, you'd be mistaken for thinking Gemma Warby had just celebrated her 18th birthday.

But the ageless beauty from Auckland is actually a 37-year-old mum-of-five.

The TikTok star shocked her followers after posting a photograph of her and a male, which many assumed to be her older brother.

But Gemma set the record straight when she revealed that she was actually standing with her soon-to-be 21-year-old son, Tyrese, who she had when she was 16.

"When we go out in public together, people often assume we are siblings, or even that we are a couple," the consultant said.

"Strangers are always shocked, and they'll usually probe for more information.

"They'll say things like, 'You don't look old enough to have a child that age,' or, 'Gosh how old are you? You look so young!'

"I used to get annoyed about it, but after years of hearing them, I just smile and say, 'Thank you for the compliment'.

"But some people really don't believe me, and keep wanting to know more.

"I remember when Tyrese was at school, and I'd be called in for teacher-parent interviews.

"The teacher would look at me and say, 'Who are you?' and I'd laugh and say, 'I'm his mum.'"

After posting playful videos of herself and her son on TikTok, Gemma's followers were shocked that she was his mother, and not his little sister.

"I literally thought you were 14 at the start of the video," one commented.

"He's like your twin!" another said.

"I bet he has to fend off banter about his mum with his mates!"

Gemma and her truck driver husband Richard, now 39, were childhood sweethearts, and now have five children together: Tyrese, 20, Lani, 16, Luka, 8, Isabelle, 6, and Rylee, 1 month.

The mum said that having children quite young meant she often felt like she was being judged by strangers.

"Having a baby as a teenager was a bit hard, as you're still just a kid yourself, but my family were such a great support.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without them, and was so lucky that Tyrese, and all my children, have grown up with many loving role models.

"But when I was younger, I'd get lots of looks and stares whenever I'd take him out.

"It only gave me thicker skin. I never once regretted having him young, it only made me want to be a better mother.

"I'm so proud of Tyrese and the man he has become. He is a very caring, protective person.

"We have a special close bond and I will always cherish that."

With Gemma often getting mistaken for being half her age, many have wanted to know how she keeps herself looking so youthful as she approaches 40.

Her advice is very simple.

"I try to eat healthy, always stay hydrated and don't take life too seriously," she said.

"I enjoy a good laugh, a great coffee and I'm also a bit of a foodie.

"I don't use anything too special on my skin but I do love to use a collagen boost oil at night.

"Sunscreen is also a must."