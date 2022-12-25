The struggle is real.

A former NZ McDonald’s worker has revealed the moment an average workday was interrupted by a very unusual request from a man who just couldn’t bring himself to break a bizarre gang code.

Lexy Harmon Karena shared the exchange in hilarious fashion, breaking down how the incident saw the hungry gangster almost go without his meal for fear of uttering his opponents' name.

Harmon Karena relayed the exchange on TikTok, detailing how the man, decked out in red, asked for his meal when she was working at a McDonald's drive-thru.

"I'll get a bheeseburger bombo with a boke."

She then asked the man to repeat himself.

"I said: 'Can I have a bheeseburger bombo with a boke?'"

For those reading this that have not caught on to this strange language, the man was unwilling to say words beginning with the letter C, due to his affiliation with the Bloods - the sworn enemy of the Crips.

Harmon Karena told the Herald that in between his requests, she had alerted her coworkers to the strange order and told them to listen in to her audio so they could hear the man let his hatred of gang opponents spill over into his takeaway order.

Luckily he did not want to order a cone.

She told him to drive to the window and order there, when she checked that he did in fact want a cheeseburger combo with a coke, telling him: "I won't tell your homies".

"Nah," the hungry Blood replied. "I ain't a traitor. I said a bheeseburger bombo with a boke."

Harmon Karena told the Herald the incident occurred back in 2017 when she was working at the Johnsonville McDonald's, which is not far from the Mongrel Mob stronghold of Porirua.

The Bloods and Crips, who originally hail from Los Angeles in the United States, have long had a presence here, with many of their members being affiliated with established gangs.

The Bloods with their red clothing are often linked to the Mongrel Mob and the Crips with their blue gear are instead linked with the Black Power gang.

After posting her video to TikTok, she was asked a few questions, including whether the man paid by "bash or bredit bard".

"$5 bash and $5.50 bredit bard," she replied in a later video.

She said she had a few characters during her time on the drive-thru, including one who sang their entire order to the tune of Hello by pop singer Adele.

Now that’s gangsta.