King Charles speaks Welsh at Senedd as he marks 25 years of devolution

The King used his speech, spoken partly in Welsh, to highlight his concern for the environment.

“We now look forward to the tasks that we face in the next quarter-century, not least the challenge we all share as inhabitants of this threatened planet – a challenge which I know you are seeking to meet with energy and determination,” he said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Senedd for its 25th anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

Their Majesties arrived earlier to loud cheers from the crowd gathered outside the Welsh Parliament in a sunny Cardiff Bay after a rousing rendition of the Welsh national anthem.

The Queen was wearing a pink coat dress by Anna Valentine and straw hat by Lock and Co as well as a Leek broach while the King wore a navy morning suit.

As they made their way up the steps greeting dignitaries, excited schoolchildren waiting outside the entrance to the Senedd yelped in delight with one shouting: “It’s the King and the Queen, the King and the Queen, I told you they’d come in a car!”.

The couple last visited the Senedd in September 2022, after the death of Elizabeth II. In his speech, the King expressed his “immense gratitude” for his time serving as Prince of Wales, promising that Prince William also held a deep love for the country.

Since ascending the throne, the King has maintained his passion for Wales and has pledged to continue his long association with the country.

He told those gathered at the Senedd that he and his wife were “delighted” to be there to mark such a “significant milestone in our history” – its 25th anniversary.

“It is a milestone on a journey which it has been my privilege, all my life, to share with you,” he said.

“During times which have seen great change, profound sorrow, and tremendous achievement. Through it all, my respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have deepened with every passing year.

“It is a privilege to share your love for this special land.”

The King acknowledged that in 1999, when the National Assembly for Wales was established, it was impossible to know what lay ahead but that trust was placed in the common desire for the welfare of the people of Wales.

“Looking back at the distance travelled since then, I hope you can feel a real sense of pride in the respect that has been earned; and in the contribution that has been made to the lives of so many,” he added.

“Welsh minds have indeed been directed to Welsh matters, and the distinct voice of Wales is heard with clarity and purpose.”

The King hailed the differences of opinion regularly voiced within parliament, hailing its inclusivity and noting its recognition that “there are many different ways to love and serve one’s country”.

The Senedd, he said, had become more than a symbol, but “essential to the life of Wales”.

Guard of Honour by the Royal Welsh ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senedd on July 11, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Their Majesties The King and Queen visit the Senedd on the occasion of its twenty-fifth anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier, the King and Queen were welcomed to Cardiff by the Royal Welsh, who formed a Guard of Honour, marking the first time the King has seen them since he was appointed their Colonel-in-Chief on St David’s Day.

They met people from the community who have contributed to its workings over the last quarter of a century including Claire O’Shea, a cancer campaigner, from Cardiff.

Diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer which is now at stage 4, O’Shea is undergoing palliative treatment to extend her life.

She was repeatedly misdiagnosed with IBS which motivated her to engage with the Senedd, giving evidence to the health and social care committee to improve care for women in Wales with gynaecological cancer.

She shared her story to demand better cancer treatments and results in Wales.

On meeting the King, she said: “I was pleased because I have been campaigning on cancer in Wales and knowing what he has been going through personally and what Princess Catherine has been going through as well I felt I could connect with them on an issue and I think that’s really helpful.

“It was very quick but really nice actually because he passed his sympathies to me and was interested in how successful the campaign was and is going and how it was going to continue.

“It was a good experience. I never imagined I’d meet the Royal family and I did not think I would ever necessarily want to do it. It is not something you really think about but I am really pleased I have done it, it was really good.”