The King has marked Father's Day in the UK with a sweet tribute to his two sons, and to his own father and his wife Queen Camilla's father. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has marked Father’s Day in the UK with a throwback to when his sons Prince William and Prince Harry were young.

The royal family’s official social media pages shared a snap of the King with his two sons on holiday in Balmoral, Scotland.

The caption read, “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” and included a photo of Charles with his father Prince Philip and one of Camilla with her father Bruce Shand.

Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry visiting Glen Muick on the Balmoral Castle estate. Photo / Getty Images

The photo of a younger Charles, William and Harry was taken at Balmoral Estate in Scotland, showing the royals taking a walk on the grounds.

In the photo, the King wears a traditional Scottish sweater and kilt, with William and Harry in tan pants and button-down shirts, and all three look towards something Harry is pointing at.

To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today. pic.twitter.com/cphS47cHxg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 18, 2023

It comes just after Charles marked his first Trooping the Colour as King, though Harry and Meghan did not attend the festivities. The event honoured the new King months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September and saw Queen Camilla and Prince William join the King for the traditional photo on the palace balcony.

Prince William himself also marked Father’s Day by sharing a previously unseen photo with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King Charles is celebrating his relationship with both his sons on Father's Day. Photo / Getty Images

In the photo, the four smile at the camera, with Prince Louis standing behind William hugging him and grinning.

There was also a sweet detail in the photo in Queen Elizabeth’s honour.

William and his children posed for the snap on a bench that was originally a gift for Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday in 2016.