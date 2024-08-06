“I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he added.

However, months on and Harry’s only other visit to the UK, in May for an Invictus Games event, resulted in a public statement from his office revealing that his father’s schedule had been too “full” to accommodate a catch-up, despite the pair being within just a few kilometres of each other.

It was later reported in the UK’s Telegraph that the duke had actually been offered accommodation at an undisclosed royal lodging during his stay, but turned it down due to security concerns.

The publication reports that the visibility of the entrance and exit on the royal property without police protection caused an issue for Harry, who instead opted to check in to a hotel, which allowed more privacy.

Weeks on from Harry’s visits, claims surfaced in the UK’s Mirror that the King had reached “the end of his tether” with his youngest son after years of enduring a public rift.

King Charles has reportedly "reached the end of his tether" with his son Harry. Photo / Getty Images

While it’s been widely reported that the King has remained open to reuniting with his son, it was claimed he’d been left fed up with Harry’s refusal to compromise.

“Charles feels he has made huge effort to repair his relationship with his son, but that Harry refuses to give an inch. With that in mind Charles is changing his tactics,” royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror.

“The new plan is to take a harder line with Harry; a move from good cop to bad cop, but palace insiders agree that Charles is at the end of his tether. He wants to be reconciled with his son, but nothing he does seems to work.”