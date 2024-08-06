Hopes that King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Prince Harry’s dash to the United Kingdom to see him indicated a positive new era in their relationship have faded, with claims the monarch has been screening his son’s calls of late.
In fact, according to the UK Times, relations appear to be “getting worse rather than better”, with the report adding that the King “is said to wave courtiers away” when they tell him that the Duke of Sussex has called.
Following years of tension amid Harry’s repeated public criticisms toward the royal family, the ice appeared to be thawing in February, when the King and his youngest son had a long-awaited (albeit brief) reunion after Charles revealed he was battling cancer.
A concerned Harry had flown straight from his home in California to London in order to see his father face-to-face for less than an hour. Later, he spoke to Good Morning America about how “grateful” he’d been to see the King – a clear shift in tone from previous interviews.