The younger royals are proving more popular than the King at public appearances, one royal critic has pointed out. Photo / AP

The younger royals are proving more popular than the King at public appearances, one royal critic has pointed out. Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales’s appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show dazzled royal fans - and she perhaps even outshone her father-in-law, the King.

It’s sparked speculation that the younger royal’s popularity might be a sore point for Charles, but now a royal commentator has pointed out that it can only be a good thing for the monarch.

Writing for the Daily Mail UK, Robert Jobson said that the King is “under no illusions that it is the younger royals that have the star quality and are crucial for the future of our monarchy”.

The working members of the royal family including the new King and Queen and their children. Photo / AP

He added that the Chelsea Flower Show appearance showed off the Wales’ “wow factor” and said that Kate has made her new role as Princess of Wales her own.

“Her work with Early Learning for young children has been groundbreaking ... she looks great, she is smart and is an inspiration to many women at home and abroad. But she never overplays her hand,” Robson noted.

He dismissed speculation that Charles could be concerned his son and daughter-in-law are stealing his thunder, adding that as King his position is a “unifying one”.

“There is no doubt that Charles’s position as the paterfamilias is established ... after William and his family, The Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have declared their unreserved support to the Crown.”

While Charles wears the crown, it is his son and his family who will “steal the limelight”, he continued.

“This time, it will be with Charles’s blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation.”

It comes after Kate turned down a request by a group of schoolchildren to sign their picture while she was on a surprise visit at the Chelsea Flower Show in London this week.

According to People magazine, the mother-of-three joined a group of about 100 school kids for the Children’s Picnic as well as taking a tour of the garden show.

But it was during a session with a group of children identifying bugs and beetles that the princess had to politely decline a seemingly innocent request from some little ones.

When they asked Kate to sign their sketches, she was allegedly overheard saying: “I can’t write my name, but I can draw.”

Asked why she couldn’t sign her name, she explained, “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

The Daily Express has previously reported that members of the royal family are advised to avoid signing their names for autographs to avoid the potential for forgery.



