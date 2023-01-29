Could the King be about to make his own revelations about life inside the royal family? Photo / AP

Amid the tirade of accusations made by his son Prince Harry in recent interviews and his memoir, Spare, King Charles has refrained from any form or response.

Now it is being claimed Buckingham Palace is in talks with the BBC to produce a tell-all interview with the King, reports The Sun.

While he allegedly still wants his youngest son at his coronation in May, sources say a television sit-down could give Charles the chance to rebut Harry’s accusations and share how he really feels about his son’s best-selling book and controversial Netflix documentary with wife Meghan Markle.

Despite allegations of abuse, silencing and leaking private conversations to tabloid media, the King, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William have not responded.

But according to The Mirror, an insider has said: “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch.

“It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

Harry and Meghan Markle took aim at the King over his parenting style, detailing the affection-starved way in which he broke the news of Diana’s death to Harry as a boy, and called out Camilla as “dangerous” and “a villain” over her workings with the British press.

The Sussexes also claimed they were denied security at the time they needed it the most.

Now, according to The Sun, the BBC is said to be encouraging the King to speak out about his life, before and after his ascension to the throne.

It is understood the interview would be conducted by the King’s old chum, Jonathan Dimbleby, and as well as airing family grievances would serve as a celebration of Charles’ pending coronation.

Royal sources have alleged the monarch is apprehensive about the notion of a tell-all on TV but he is considering the BBC’s proposal.

Should he decline the opportunity, he could still release content around the coronation that is produced in-house.

According to a source: “There remains an option for the family to simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply.

“It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes.”